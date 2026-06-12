What is the Ideal pH Level for RO Water?

pH, or "potential of Hydrogen," is defined as a scale from 0 to 14 that measures how acidic or alkaline a substance is.

Studies show from WHO, a pH range of 6.5 to 8.5 is ideal, for drinking water. Water within this range is considered safe for daily consumption — it is neither corrosive nor overly alkaline, which means it is suitable for all age groups, including infants and the elderly.

The best RO water purifiers do not stop at filtration alone. They go a step further by adding essential minerals back into the purified water, restoring a healthy and balanced pH level.