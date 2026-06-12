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When it comes to choosing the best water purifier for home, most people focus on filtration technology but pH level is equally important. The pH of your drinking water directly affects its taste, safety, and long-term health impact. If you are looking for the best RO water purifier in India, understanding pH is important to make the right decision.
What is the Ideal pH Level for RO Water?
pH, or "potential of Hydrogen," is defined as a scale from 0 to 14 that measures how acidic or alkaline a substance is.
Studies show from WHO, a pH range of 6.5 to 8.5 is ideal, for drinking water. Water within this range is considered safe for daily consumption — it is neither corrosive nor overly alkaline, which means it is suitable for all age groups, including infants and the elderly.
The best RO water purifiers do not stop at filtration alone. They go a step further by adding essential minerals back into the purified water, restoring a healthy and balanced pH level.
What is the pH Level of LG Water Purifiers?
The LG Water Purifier is engineered to maintain a 7 pH level*.
LG's filtration process ensures that the water you drink is neither stripped of essential minerals nor imbalanced in pH through mineral booster.
Here is what the Mineral Booster actually does:
- Adds essential minerals — specifically Calcium (Ca) and Magnesium (Mg) — back into water
*Please note that this is a claim backed by independent tests conducted by TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd. under controlled conditions.
What Type of Water Purifier is Best?
The best water purifier for home in India depends on your water source and TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels:
RO stands for Reverse Osmosis. In the process of reverse osmosis, water is forced through the RO membrane, leaving contaminants and producing clean, purified water on the other side. RO makes water safe for drinking by removing dissolved contaminants, improving taste and odour.
RO Water Purifiers are best when your input water contains dissolved impurities, heavy metals, and hard water minerals.
Simply put, the best RO water purifier for home is the one that matches your water quality, family size, and usage needs.
What are the Best Features of LG Water Purifiers?
The best water purifier in India is not just about filtration — it is about the complete experience of purity, hygiene, care, and convenience. Here is what makes LG the trusted choice for millions of Indian families for over 27 years:
Trust of Purity — Dual Protection Airtight Stainless Steel Tank
Unlike commonly used plastic tanks, LG uses an industry-best 304 grade Stainless Steel Tank. This tank is safer, stronger (less likely to crack or leak), and cleaner (easier to disinfect for better hygiene). The Airtight Tank Cover and Lock restricts outside impurities like germs and dust, preventing secondary contamination.
The 8L tank capacity ensures purified water for families of 4 or more and remains available even during power cuts
Trust of Hygiene — Contactless Maintenance
LG's Contactless Maintenance cleans and sanitises water paths — including hose, faucet, and pipes — without using any harmful chemicals. This means no manual cleaning, and a clean tank.
Trust of Care — Multi-Stage Filtration with Mineral Booster
The LG Water Purifier uses a multi-stage filtration process
- Stage 1+2 - Outside Sediment + Anti-Scalant Filter removes big particles, rust stains, mud, and reduces hardness
- Stage 3+4 - Sedi + Carbon (Composite) removes harmful VOCs, free chlorine, and chloroform
- Stage 5 - RO Membrane Filter removes dissolved impurities, heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses
- Stage 6+7 - Mineral Booster + Post Carbon Filter restores essential minerals and improves taste
- Ultra Filtration - Removes bacteria, fine particles, micro pollutants, and germs
The RO Recovery Plus Filter is designed to recover over 60%* of water, contributing to efficient use of water with minimal waste, an important feature for water-conscious Indian households.
Recovery ≥45%/60% at Input Water Temperature of 25°C, at Input Water Pressure of 8.8 kgf/cm², at Input TDS up to 2000 mg/L (ppm). Based on Independent Third Party Test Report.
Check out the full LG Water Purifier Range and bring home the trust of purity.
FAQs
A. When you are finding the best water purifier for home in India, you need to check your requirements first. Mostly it is about pure water, a larger tank, consistent hygiene, and low maintenance effort.
LG Water Purifiers stand tall on all these expectations, with an 8L Stainless Steel Tank, Contactless Maintenance, and EverFresh UV Plus for round-the-clock purity. An LG RO Water Purifier is, in short, an ideal solution available For families of 4 or more.
Essentially, the best way to approach buying an RO water purifier in India is to make a checklist of your budget, kitchen space dedicated for the water purifier, and — if you also prefer kitchen aesthetics — the look of the water purifier. Also consider your water's TDS level and your family size. The ideal water purifier for you is the one that matches all those requirements well.
LG's range of RO Water Purifiers essentially covers all price points, and design preferences, from Premium Black to Pattern models.
The answer is, essentially, it depends on your water source. RO is better when your water has high TDS, hardness, or dissolved contaminants — it removes impurities at the molecular level. UV is ideal for contaminated water with low TDS
LG offers RO models with Mineral Booster. Many LG RO purifiers also include Ultra Filtration as an additional stage.
If your household water source contains dissolved impurities, hard water, heavy metals, or high TDS, then yes, the best way to ensure safe drinking water is through an RO Water Purifier. Research indicates that waterborne diseases remain a significant health risk in India, and a multi-stage purifier like LG's eliminates bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and dissolved contaminants comprehensively.
Things to remember about LG maintenance is that it provides:
- 2 Free scheduled and automated service visits,
- 2 Free Contactless Maintenance sessions,
- 2 Free Outside Sediment Filter replacements.