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What Star Ratings Really Mean
Key Takeaways
1. Energy efficiency improved dramatically: According to Ministry of Power, BEE star ratings have driven 43% efficiency improvement for 1-Star split ACs and 61% for 5-Star models since implementation, translating to substantial annual savings on electricity bills.
2. ISEER reflects real Indian conditions: The Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) measures AC performance across temperatures from 24°C to 47°C, making it far more accurate than older rating systems for India's diverse climate zones.
3. Rating standards get stricter regularly: A 5-star AC from previous years become a 4-star under 2026 norms, as BEE continuously raises efficiency benchmarks to keep pace with technological advancement.
4. Higher stars mean real rupee savings: A 3-star and 5-star AC range leads to higher savings annually, with payback periods of just 4 to 6 years despite the ₹7,000-10000 median price difference.
What Is the Star Rating System and Why Does It Matter?
The star rating system of The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) refers to India's official energy efficiency standard. More stars, more savings!
In short, star ratings help you understand how much electricity your AC will consume annually. A 5-star AC uses 25-30% less electricity than a 1-star model of the same capacity, directly impacting your monthly power bills.
The rating label displays crucial information:
- Number of stars (1 to 5)
- Annual energy consumption (kWh/year)
- ISEER value
- Label validity period
How Do Star Ratings Actually Work?
BEE introduced the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) in 2015, making it mandatory in 2018. This metric replaced the older Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) to better reflect Indian climate conditions.
Higher ISEER values earn more stars. The thresholds change every few years as technology improves
|Star Rating
|Typical ISEER Range
|Energy Efficiency
|1 Star
|3.50 – 3.79
|Lowest
|2 Star
|3.80 – 4.29
|Below Average
|3 Star
|4.30 – 4.99
|Average
|4 Star
|5.00 – 5.59
|Good
|5 Star
|5.60 & Above
|Excellent
Note: Values vary by tonnage and are updated periodically by BEE
How Have Indian Standards Evolved?
BEE continuously updates efficiency norms. The best way to stay ahead is choosing the highest star rating available. Under the 2026 norms, ratings shift: 5 Star becomes 4 Star, 4 Star becomes 3 Star, and 3 Star becomes 2 Star.
What Advanced Features Should You Look For?
Modern ACs from brands like LG combine star ratings with smart technologies:
LG's AI Smart Inverter Technology: Adjusts compressor speed based on usage patterns, learning your preferences over time for optimized cooling and energy savings.
ThinQ Smart Connectivity: Control your AC remotely via smartphone, enabling cooling only when you're nearby.
AI Convertible Cooling (6-in-1): Automatically adjusts parameters for optimal cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort, maximizing efficiency.
Energy Manager+: Helps you save energy, and hence, consumption bills.
Making the Right Choice
- Step 1: Check the BEE star label
- Step 2: Verify the label validity period—newer standards mean better efficiency
- Step 3: Calculate annual consumption based on your usage hours
- Step 4: Compare total cost of ownership, not just purchase price
Check out LG range of air conditioners, among the leading brands paving the way for energy efficiency in the Indian market.
FAQs
A. AI+ Smart Inverter is LG's deep learning-based cooling system. It senses and monitors the user's environment, load, and usage, sends this data to a server, and after deep learning, automatically adjusts the AC's cooling capacity and fan speed for maximum comfort. A regular inverter AC adjusts compressor speed — but AI+ Smart Inverter goes further by learning your usage patterns over time and adapting automatically, without you changing any settings.
A. The label shows standardized consumption based on 1,600 hours of annual operation. Actual electricity consumption will depend on how the appliance is being used.
A. Yes, in most cases. Studies show the electricity bill savings over the appliance life significantly outweigh the incremental cost of purchasing a more efficient unit.
A. LG ThinQ enables you to monitor and use your AC features anytime, anywhere. You can control diet mode+, energy manager+, and set a distance for precool. This remote monitoring and feature check adds to convenience and allow you to check convenience.