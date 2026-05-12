It's April. The ceiling fan is losing the fight. You've finally decided to buy an AC.

But then you open a website or go to your nearest appliance shop, and suddenly you're staring at different capacities and 3-star, 5-star, split, window, inverter, dual inverter, and get confused right in the beginning.

In short, buying the wrong AC capacity is one of the most common and expensive mistakes Indian buyers make. Too small, and your room never truly cools. Too big, and you're paying unnecessary electricity bills every single month.

This guide breaks it all down simply. No jargon. Just the right answer for your room.

What Does "Ton" Actually Mean in an AC?

"Ton" refers to cooling capacity — how much heat the AC can remove from a room per hour.

  • 1 Ton = 3500 kW of cooling capacity
  • 1.5 Ton = 4400-5300 kW of cooling capacity
  • 2 Ton = 6000 - 7000 kW of cooling capacity

The best way to think about it: higher tonnage = more cooling power. But more cooling power in a small room doesn't mean better results; it means higher bills and uneven cooling.

How Do You Pick the Right Tonnage? Start Here.

  • Step 1: Measure your room size in square feet.
  • Step 2: Check the table below.
  • Step 3: Factor in your city's climate and sun exposure.
  • Step 4: Choose accordingly — and don't overbuy.
Room Size (sq. ft.) Recommended Tonnage Best For
Up to 120 sq. ft. 1 ton (3500 kW) Small bedroom, study room
120–180 sq. ft. 1.5 Ton (4400-5300 kW) Master bedroom, mid-size room
180–240 sq. ft. 2 Ton (6000 - 7000 kW) Large bedroom, living room
240 sq. ft. and above 2 Ton+ (7000 kW+) Hall, open-plan living area

This is the standard guide. But room size alone isn't the full picture.

What Is the Right AC for a Bedroom?

The best AC for a bedroom is one that cools efficiently and stays quiet enough for you to sleep through.

For most Indian bedrooms (100–150 sq. ft.), a 1-ton (3500 kW) or 1.5 ton (4400-5300 kW) split AC can suit well.

According to LG's internal testing, the LG Smart Inverter AC operates at less than 31 dBA[1.1] — that's quieter than a whisper. For bedrooms specifically, noise matters as much as cooling.

What Is the Right AC for a Living Room or Hall?

Living rooms are a different challenge. They're larger, have more people, more heat-generating appliances, and often face direct sunlight.

The best way to handle a large living room: go 1.5 ton (4400-5300 kW) for spaces up to 180 sq. ft., and 2 ton (6000 - 7000 kW) for anything bigger.

Does Climate Change Determine the Tonnage You Need?

Yes — and this is something most AC buying guides skip. India isn't one climate. What works in Shimla will fail in Chennai.

City/Region Climate Type Tonnage Adjustment
Delhi, UP, Rajasthan Dry & extreme heat Go one size up
Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai Humid & sticky Prioritise dehumidification
Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad Moderate Standard sizing works
Coastal cities Salt & humidity Ocean Black Protection essential

According to LG, Ocean Black Protection is applied on copper tubes of the indoor unit to provide exceptional durability for air conditioners in typical Indian regions affected by sand, salt, industrial smoke, and pollutants.

Does Tonnage Affect Noise Levels?

A common concern, especially for bedrooms.

The short answer: tonnage itself doesn't cause noise. The compressor type does.

According to LG, split air conditioners with the compressor housed outside the home minimize noise disturbance indoors, compared to window ACs where the entire unit sits in the wall.

LG window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44 dB, thanks to Dual Inverter Compressor™.

For reference:

  • Below 25 dB — library quiet
  • 44 dB — LG Window AC (with BLDC Motor)
  • Under 21 dB — LG Smart Inverter Split AC (internal test, select models)
  • 60 dB — normal conversation

The Smart Feature That Makes Tonnage Less Critical

Here's something most buyers don't know: LG's AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling lets you adjust the AC's cooling capacity based on the number of people in the room or the time of day.

LG AC models with AI Convertible 6-in-1 automatically adjust parameters for optimal cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort — with maximum cooling capacity varying between 109% to 124% depending on the model.

This means a 1.5 ton (4400-5000 kW) AC can intelligently behave like a lower-capacity unit on mild days — saving electricity without sacrificing comfort.

1 Ton* vs 1.5 Ton* vs 2 Ton*: The Full Comparison

Feature 1 Ton (3500 kW) 1.5 Ton (4400-5300 kW) 2 Ton (6000 - 7000 kW)
Ideal room size Up to 120 sq. ft. 120–180 sq. ft. 180–240 sq. ft.
Monthly electricity use Lowest Moderate Highest
Best use case Small bedroom Bedroom / mid room Living room / large room

*Please note the following capacity range

  • 1 Ton = 3500 kW of cooling capacity
  • 1.5 Ton = 4400-5300 kW of cooling capacity
  • 2 Ton = 6000 - 7000 kW of cooling capacity

What About Window ACs? Do They Come in All Three Tonnages?

The new range of LG Dual Inverter window ACs comes with 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling, top air discharge, super silent operation, and LG ThinQ connectivity for faster cooling and energy saving.

LG's window AC range is available in 1.5 ton (4700-5000 kW) and 2.0 ton (6200 kW) variants — ideal for smaller rooms, rented homes, and spaces where split AC installation isn't possible.

The Bottom Line: Which Tonnage Is Right for You?

  • 1 Ton (3500 kW) → Small room, single occupant, mild to moderate climate
  • 1.5 Ton (4400-5300 kW) → Most Indian bedrooms and average-sized rooms — the most versatile choice
  • 2 Ton (6000 - 7000 kW) → Large rooms, living areas, more than 3-4 people, hot cities like Delhi or Jaipur

In short, 1.5 ton (4400-5300 kW) is the right answer for most Indian homes. It's the sweet spot between cooling power, electricity cost, and price.

When in doubt, go one size up if your room faces direct sunlight, is on the top floor, or is in a high-heat city.

FAQs

A. AI+ Smart Inverter is LG's deep learning-based cooling system. It senses and monitors the user's environment, load, and usage, sends this data to a server, and after deep learning, automatically adjusts the AC's cooling capacity and fan speed for maximum comfort. A regular inverter AC adjusts compressor speed — but AI+ Smart Inverter goes further by learning your usage patterns over time and adapting automatically, without you changing any settings.

A. Viraat Mode is LG's instant-cooling feature. It maintains up to 124% cooling capacity, providing instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit — a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days. Use it when you walk into a hot room and want it cooled down fast — it's ideal for peak summer afternoons in cities like Delhi, Lucknow, or Nagpur.

A. Diet Mode+ is LG's power-saving feature built into the DUAL Inverter Compressor. It leverages Dual Inverter Compressor technology to reduce power consumption by up to 83%, optimizing cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow. It's a single-setting activation — useful on milder days or at night when you don't need full cooling power but want the AC running.

A. LG offers a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Compressor, applicable only on the compressor. The comprehensive product warranty terms vary by model — always check the specific model page on lg.com/in or confirm with your authorized dealer before purchase.