It's April. The ceiling fan is losing the fight. You've finally decided to buy an AC.

But then you open a website or go to your nearest appliance shop, and suddenly you're staring at different capacities and 3-star, 5-star, split, window, inverter, dual inverter, and get confused right in the beginning.

In short, buying the wrong AC capacity is one of the most common and expensive mistakes Indian buyers make. Too small, and your room never truly cools. Too big, and you're paying unnecessary electricity bills every single month.

This guide breaks it all down simply. No jargon. Just the right answer for your room.