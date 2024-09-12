Why Is It Essential To Set Up An Air Purifier In Your Home?

Air quality is a growing concern in urban, and even rural India, where pollution levels frequently breach safe limits. While outdoor air pollution often makes headlines, the air inside our homes can be just as harmful, if not worse.

Many assume that closing doors and windows shields us from outdoor pollutants. Harmful particles from cooking fumes, dust, pet dander, chemicals, and even outdoor air find their way indoors, accumulating in safe spaces. Poor indoor air quality (IAQ) poses risks to your health and well-being, making air purifiers a critical addition to modern homes.

Learn how to combat air pollution impact inside our homes. Let us learn bit by bit.

How Does Bad Air Quality Affect You Indoors?

Indoor air pollution is often overlooked because its sources are not always obvious. WHO in its fact sheet lists how indoor air pollution, caused by fuel burning, can harm us. Even if you have shifted on alternative fuel options, there might be someone adding to the worsening indoor air quality. The air inside your home can harbour pollutants such as:

• Particulate Matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10): These tiny particles can penetrate your respiratory system, causing lung irritation and exacerbating conditions like asthma.

• Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs): Found in paints, cleaning agents, and furniture, VOCs release toxic gases that may cause headaches, nausea, and long-term health risks.

• Carbon Monoxide (CO): Cooking on gas stoves can release CO, a colorless and odourless gas that can lead to dizziness and fatigue.

• Mould and Allergens: Damp environments in your home may lead to mould growth, while dust mites and pet dander can trigger allergies.

Health Impacts of Poor IAQ

1. Respiratory Issues: Pollutants like PM 2.5 penetrate deep into the lungs, increasing the risk of respiratory infections, asthma, and bronchitis.

2. Fatigue and Poor Concentration: Prolonged exposure to poor IAQ can reduce oxygen flow to the brain, causing fatigue and reduced cognitive performance.

3. Allergies and Skin Irritation: Dust, pollen, and pet dander can cause frequent allergic reactions and even eczema.

4. Worsening Chronic Conditions: Individuals with pre-existing conditions such as COPD, heart disease, or asthma are more vulnerable to indoor pollution, which can exacerbate symptoms.

Even the comfort of air-conditioned rooms isn’t enough to ensure safe air. Without proper filtration, air conditioning systems may circulate the same harmful particles, increasing their concentration indoors.

How Do LG Air Purifiers Help You?

To know how they help you, read the details about LG air purifiers below:

1. 360° Purification: LG Air Purifiers with 360° Purification deliver clean air throughout the room, not just in one direction. This is because they have a 360-degree air inlet system that draws in air from all sides of the room. This ensures that even the most stubborn pollutants are removed from the air.

2. PM1.0 Smart Sensor & Display (Smart Indicator): LG Air Purifiers enabled with PM1.0 Smart Sensor & Display (Smart Indicator) have a sensor that can detect even the smallest particles, down to 0.1 microns. They can effectively remove dust, smoke, and other pollutants from the air. The display also shows you the real-time air quality in your home, so you can always know when it's time to change the filters.

3. Clean Booster: LG Air Purifiers with Clean Booster can quickly remove large particles from the air, such as dust and pet dander. This is especially useful for when you have guests over or if you're using your air purifier in a room with a lot of traffic.

4. 6-Step filtrations: LG Air Purifiers with 6-Step filtration remove a wide range of pollutants from the air. The filters include a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, a carbon filter, a UV-C light, a deodorising filter, and a plasma filter. The filtration processes are mentioned below:

Step 1 Large dust removal

Step 2 Dust-storm/Ultra-fine dust removal

Step 3 Allergy removal

Step 4 Living odour removal including ammonia (NH3)

Step 5 New house syndrome gases removal (VOC's)

Step 6 Smog's main components removal (SO2, NO2)

5. Baby Care: LG Air Purifiers with Baby Care mode are designed to create a clean and comfortable environment for babies. They have a special filter that removes bacteria and viruses from the air, and they also operate at a lower noise level so as not to disturb sleeping babies.

6. LG ThinQ: LG ThinQ has intertwined convenience and technology. You can control and monitor the LG Air Purifiers from your smartphone. You can turn your air purifier on or off, set the timer, and check the filter status, all from the palm of your hand.

Filters of LG Air Purifiers

The LG PuriCare Air Purifiers are equipped with the following filters:

• Pre-Filter: The LG PuriCare Air Purifier is equipped with a pre-filter, an initial layer designed to capture larger particles like dust, pet hair, and pollen. It extends the lifespan of the other filters and improves overall system efficiency by preventing clogging and build-up.

• HEPA 13 Filter: The High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter is a core component of the LG PuriCare air purifier. It targets small particles down to 0.1 microns with remarkable efficiency, removing allergens, fine dust, and even bacteria from the air. This filter helps ensure a higher indoor air quality level, especially for those with respiratory concerns.

• Harmful Gas Care Filter: The Harmful Gas Care Filter addresses gaseous pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and odours. This filter employs an advanced adsorption process to capture and neutralise harmful gases, enhancing the purifier's capability to provide cleaner and fresher air. It is particularly beneficial for environments with sources of indoor air pollution, like cooking or chemicals.

• Ionizer: Releases ions to attract and neutralise airborne particles.

LG Air Purifier models

AS60GHWG0 - 360° purification with 3 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled

This is an ideal Mid-range air purifier you can use in a Full space. With multi-filtration, all-around purification, and ThinQ™, you must consider this home appliance if you are looking for a mid-range air purifier. CADR (CMH): 483 ㎥/hr.

Key Features:

• 360˚ Purification

• Multi-filtration System

• PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Indicator

• LG ThinQ

• Compact in Size

AS95GDWT0 - 360° purification with 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled

With 6-step filtration and PM 1.0 sensor, this is the well-suited mid-high-range air purifier. Raising toddlers gets slightly comforting and healthier with this home appliance as you can operate it from anywhere, ascertaining that when you enter your home, you enter a pure & clean environment. CADR (CMH): 756 ㎥/hr.

Key Features:

• 360˚ Purification

• PM1.0 Smart Sensor & Display(Smart Indicator)

• Clean Booster

• 6 Step filtration

• Baby Care

• LG ThinQ

Smart Choice: Buying an LG Air Purifier

An LG Air Purifier ensures a healthier home by tackling invisible pollutants with advanced filtration, real-time monitoring, and smart features like ThinQ™. Protect your loved ones from poor indoor air quality with innovative, reliable solutions. Choose LG for a cleaner, safer environment, and breathe easily.