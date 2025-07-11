About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Why Should You Buy a QNED TV for Your Home?

Why Should You
Buy a QNED
TV for Your Home?

11/07/2025

Share this content.  You can share the items you like with your friends.

Living in a city often means having a tight schedule and limited space. Between long hours at work and daily commutes, it’s natural to crave a comforting escape once you get home. For many, entertainment offers that much-needed outlet—something immersive enough to transport them to another world.

 

But what if you need some ahead of the curve entertainment for your living room?

 

Enter QNED TVs—a brilliant middle-ground for users who want cinematic performance without going the OLED route. Especially in urban homes, LG QNED TVs present a compelling mix of rich visuals, intuitive controls, and reliable performance. Let’s unpack why QNED might be the right screen for your living space.

 

Why QNED?

Before we dive into how QNED TVs suit modern homes, let’s understand what they offer.

 

1. A Rich Colour Palette Like No Other

At the heart of LG’s QNED technology lies All New Dynamic QNED Colour—a combination of Quantum Dot and NanoCell tech. This duo works together to eliminate colour distortions and bring out deep, nuanced shades. Whether it’s a vibrant nature documentary or a moody noir thriller, the colour palette feels intentional and immersive.

 

2. Crisp, Intelligent Visuals and Audio

Equipped with the α7 AI Processor Gen8, QNED TVs intelligently upscale content, improve picture detail, and optimise sound. This means even older shows or internet-streamed videos get a refined look and feel. Add Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode, and you're watching content as the creators intended—right from your couch.

 

3. Smarter Controls with AI Magic Remote

The new AI Magic Remote brings powerful features like drag-and-drop UI, voice commands, and a dedicated AI button that understands what you’re searching for. You don’t need to fumble through menus to find your next show—it’s all intuitive and just a click or a command away.

 

4. Local Dimming for Visual Clarity

Lighting may vary through the day in a living space. Whether you're bingeing in daylight or catching up on movies late at night, the local dimming feature ensures that shadows are deep, and highlights pop. This means the finest visual details remain intact—without the screen looking washed out or overly dark.

Why Should You Buy a QNED TV for Your Home?

Why Should You Buy a QNED TV for Your Home?

Why QNED Works Well in Contemporary Homes

For many users, QNED offers a smarter fit, in the living area where the TV has to double up for work, play, and relaxation. Though they're often compared to the premium OLEDs, before buying, you must understand that there’s a huge difference between OLED and QNED. QNED could be the preferred category for these reasons:

 

1. Exceptional Brightness in Well-Lit Rooms

Compact homes often make the best use of daylight through large windows, open balconies, or shared light sources. This ambient brightness can easily overwhelm standard LED TVs or even some OLEDs.

 

LG QNED features Mini LEDs, a smaller, more sophisticated backlight technology. Thanks to this, LG QNED can display higher peak brightness, deeper blacks, and greater precision and detail than your average TV.

 

2. Precise Contrast and Vivid Colours in Small Screens

If you’re buying a compact smart TV, you want every pixel to count. QNED combines Quantum Dot and NanoCell filtering, delivering true-to-life colours and sharper contrast even on mid-sized panels.

 

Living rooms often require the screens to be watched from shorter distances, which makes colour accuracy and contrast even more important. With QNED, you’re not just seeing the action—you’re drawn into it.

 

3. Managed Viewing Angles That Fit Urban Living

Worried that you’ll need to sit directly in front of the TV for the best view? While OLED might offer ultra-wide viewing, most city households don't need extreme angles. Viewing positions usually stay within ±30° of the TV. QNED maintains 100% colour consistency within this zone, meaning whether you're sitting on the couch or lounging off-centre, the picture remains spot-on.

 

4. No Burn-In Risk During Long Use

Our TVs today are not just for watching shows; they are also for gaming. They serve multipurpose as we use them for gaming, screen mirroring, and even background displays. QNED avoids burn-in risks, especially when displaying static visuals for long periods. This makes it a safer and more durable option for everyday mixed use.

 

So whether you are leaving a paused frame on, streaming news tickers, or playing games with scoreboards, there is no or minimised risk of screen retention.

 

5. Perfect for Streaming and Gaming in Smaller Rooms

Even in a compact bedroom or a corner study, QNED TVs support features that matter—like high refresh rates (120 Hz) and HDMI 2.1 support. These make gameplay smoother and streaming lag-free.

 

Want to hook up a console or stream 4K content from your laptop? QNED is ready. It comes feature-packed for real-life entertainment setups, fulfilling the requirement of an all-inclusive entertainment experience.

 

LG QNED Models

While the TV market in India is confusing and cluttered, with LG QNED TVs, you can find perfect entertainment fit for your home across budgets and sizes.

 

Mid-budget LG QNED TVs

 

43QNED8CA6A - LG 108cm (43) QNED TV (QNED8C), α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, AI Upscaling, FILMMAKER MODE™, Dolby Atmos

 

  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote

  • Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details

  • Dolby Atmos with Filmmaker Mode

 

55QNED8GA6A - LG 139cm (55) QNED AI TV (QNED8G), α8 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, 120Hz Native Refresh Rate, 20W Audio Output, 2025

 

  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour MiniLED

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2

  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote

  • Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos with ambient Filmmaker Mode

  • Experience Ultimate Game Play with 4K 120Hz VRR & AMD Freesync Premium

 

High-budget LG QNED TVs

 

75QNED92ALA - LG 189cm (75) QNED MiniLED AI TV (QNED92), α8 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, 120Hz Native Refresh Rate, 40W Audio Output

 

  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2

  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote

  • Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with MiniLED

  • High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen

 

75QNED8BA6A - LG 189cm (75) QNED 8BA Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025

  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour

  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote

  • Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details

  • Dolby Atmos with Filmmaker Mode

 

Urban Home, Premium Entertainment

Let’s talk about the bigger picture. You’ve got an apartment or maybe a studio flat. You’ve carefully planned your furniture, lighting, and aesthetic. The last thing you want is a massive screen that overpowers the space or a basic LED TV that doesn’t do justice to your content.

QNED TVs strike that balance—smart size, exceptional quality, and multi-purpose utility. They're slim, stylish, and fit naturally into modern interiors without demanding extra effort or accessories.

 

More importantly, they deliver a premium entertainment experience without stretching your budget too far or requiring the compromises that entry-level TVs do. Have a look at LG QNED TV Range today!

 

 