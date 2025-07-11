Why Should You Buy a QNED TV for Your Home?

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Living in a city often means having a tight schedule and limited space. Between long hours at work and daily commutes, it’s natural to crave a comforting escape once you get home. For many, entertainment offers that much-needed outlet—something immersive enough to transport them to another world.
But what if you need some ahead of the curve entertainment for your living room?
Enter QNED TVs—a brilliant middle-ground for users who want cinematic performance without going the OLED route. Especially in urban homes, LG QNED TVs present a compelling mix of rich visuals, intuitive controls, and reliable performance. Let’s unpack why QNED might be the right screen for your living space.
Why QNED?
Before we dive into how QNED TVs suit modern homes, let’s understand what they offer.
1. A Rich Colour Palette Like No Other
At the heart of LG’s QNED technology lies All New Dynamic QNED Colour—a combination of Quantum Dot and NanoCell tech. This duo works together to eliminate colour distortions and bring out deep, nuanced shades. Whether it’s a vibrant nature documentary or a moody noir thriller, the colour palette feels intentional and immersive.
2. Crisp, Intelligent Visuals and Audio
Equipped with the α7 AI Processor Gen8, QNED TVs intelligently upscale content, improve picture detail, and optimise sound. This means even older shows or internet-streamed videos get a refined look and feel. Add Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode, and you're watching content as the creators intended—right from your couch.
3. Smarter Controls with AI Magic Remote
The new AI Magic Remote brings powerful features like drag-and-drop UI, voice commands, and a dedicated AI button that understands what you’re searching for. You don’t need to fumble through menus to find your next show—it’s all intuitive and just a click or a command away.
4. Local Dimming for Visual Clarity
Lighting may vary through the day in a living space. Whether you're bingeing in daylight or catching up on movies late at night, the local dimming feature ensures that shadows are deep, and highlights pop. This means the finest visual details remain intact—without the screen looking washed out or overly dark.
Why QNED Works Well in Contemporary Homes
For many users, QNED offers a smarter fit, in the living area where the TV has to double up for work, play, and relaxation. Though they're often compared to the premium OLEDs, before buying, you must understand that there’s a huge difference between OLED and QNED. QNED could be the preferred category for these reasons:
1. Exceptional Brightness in Well-Lit Rooms
Compact homes often make the best use of daylight through large windows, open balconies, or shared light sources. This ambient brightness can easily overwhelm standard LED TVs or even some OLEDs.
LG QNED features Mini LEDs, a smaller, more sophisticated backlight technology. Thanks to this, LG QNED can display higher peak brightness, deeper blacks, and greater precision and detail than your average TV.
2. Precise Contrast and Vivid Colours in Small Screens
If you’re buying a compact smart TV, you want every pixel to count. QNED combines Quantum Dot and NanoCell filtering, delivering true-to-life colours and sharper contrast even on mid-sized panels.
Living rooms often require the screens to be watched from shorter distances, which makes colour accuracy and contrast even more important. With QNED, you’re not just seeing the action—you’re drawn into it.
3. Managed Viewing Angles That Fit Urban Living
Worried that you’ll need to sit directly in front of the TV for the best view? While OLED might offer ultra-wide viewing, most city households don't need extreme angles. Viewing positions usually stay within ±30° of the TV. QNED maintains 100% colour consistency within this zone, meaning whether you're sitting on the couch or lounging off-centre, the picture remains spot-on.
4. No Burn-In Risk During Long Use
Our TVs today are not just for watching shows; they are also for gaming. They serve multipurpose as we use them for gaming, screen mirroring, and even background displays. QNED avoids burn-in risks, especially when displaying static visuals for long periods. This makes it a safer and more durable option for everyday mixed use.
So whether you are leaving a paused frame on, streaming news tickers, or playing games with scoreboards, there is no or minimised risk of screen retention.
5. Perfect for Streaming and Gaming in Smaller Rooms
Even in a compact bedroom or a corner study, QNED TVs support features that matter—like high refresh rates (120 Hz) and HDMI 2.1 support. These make gameplay smoother and streaming lag-free.
Want to hook up a console or stream 4K content from your laptop? QNED is ready. It comes feature-packed for real-life entertainment setups, fulfilling the requirement of an all-inclusive entertainment experience.
LG QNED Models
While the TV market in India is confusing and cluttered, with LG QNED TVs, you can find perfect entertainment fit for your home across budgets and sizes.
Mid-budget LG QNED TVs
43QNED8CA6A - LG 108cm (43) QNED TV (QNED8C), α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, AI Upscaling, FILMMAKER MODE™, Dolby Atmos
Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
Dolby Atmos with Filmmaker Mode
55QNED8GA6A - LG 139cm (55) QNED AI TV (QNED8G), α8 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, 120Hz Native Refresh Rate, 20W Audio Output, 2025
Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour MiniLED
4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos with ambient Filmmaker Mode
Experience Ultimate Game Play with 4K 120Hz VRR & AMD Freesync Premium
High-budget LG QNED TVs
75QNED92ALA - LG 189cm (75) QNED MiniLED AI TV (QNED92), α8 Gen2 AI Processor 4K, 120Hz Native Refresh Rate, 40W Audio Output
Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with MiniLED
High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
75QNED8BA6A - LG 189cm (75) QNED 8BA Smart TV with α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos 2025
Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
Dolby Atmos with Filmmaker Mode
Urban Home, Premium Entertainment
Let’s talk about the bigger picture. You’ve got an apartment or maybe a studio flat. You’ve carefully planned your furniture, lighting, and aesthetic. The last thing you want is a massive screen that overpowers the space or a basic LED TV that doesn’t do justice to your content.
QNED TVs strike that balance—smart size, exceptional quality, and multi-purpose utility. They're slim, stylish, and fit naturally into modern interiors without demanding extra effort or accessories.
More importantly, they deliver a premium entertainment experience without stretching your budget too far or requiring the compromises that entry-level TVs do. Have a look at LG QNED TV Range today!