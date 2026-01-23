Why Should You Buy an AC in Winter?

Is there an air conditioner for winter? Does that sound strange to you? What if we say there is a home appliance that solves both summer and winter problems? The LG Hot & Cold Air Conditioner is the answer.

A home appliance that serves you well, whether it is winter, summer, or even monsoon. The capabilities and features are much more than just the name suggests. If you are still not familiar with the basics of hot & cold AC, read our previous blogs to know about the product and some of its features. This blog explores the LG Hot & Cold Air Conditioners through different sections.

What is better, Hot & Cold AC or a separate AC & heater?

Room heaters used to be a dependable wintertime heating option in our homes, but that is no longer the case. Hot and cold air conditioners have shown great promise for both winter and summer. . People in northern areas of India, like Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, find them appealing option because of the purpose they serve.

Hot and cold air conditioners are becoming increasingly popular, but classic heaters continue to rule the market. Here is a comparison of the top hot and cold air conditioners now on the market if you're looking for a heating solution.

What makes a Hot & Cold AC different from other ACs?

One obvious difference is that other air conditioners are just useful for one season, summer. Hot and cold air conditioners are designed for multi-seasonality, ensuring you have a cool and comfortable environment in all seasons.

Some Noteworthy Features

Dual Inverter Compressor

By regulating compressor speed, LG Inverter ACs' Variable Tonnage Technology ensures quicker cooling initially and energy savings once the required temperature is reached. This helps with energy savings (& even with bill savings in the long term). This reflects both the cooling capacity and energy-saving capabilities of an air conditioner.

Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

LG DUALCOOL AC comes with Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, which helps users save a lot of energy by lowering the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%.

The features work both ways and can extend cooling capacity to 110%* when faster cooling is needed, balancing both saving and cooling.