Why Should You Buy an AC in Winter?

Is there an air conditioner for winter? Does that sound strange to you? What if we say there is a home appliance that solves both summer and winter problems? The LG Hot & Cold Air Conditioner is the answer.
A home appliance that serves you well, whether it is winter, summer, or even monsoon. The capabilities and features are much more than just the name suggests. If you are still not familiar with the basics of hot & cold AC, read our previous blogs to know about the product and some of its features. This blog explores the LG Hot & Cold Air Conditioners through different sections.
What is better, Hot & Cold AC or a separate AC & heater?
Room heaters used to be a dependable wintertime heating option in our homes, but that is no longer the case. Hot and cold air conditioners have shown great promise for both winter and summer.. People in northern areas of India, like Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, find them appealing option because of the purpose they serve.
Hot and cold air conditioners are becoming increasingly popular, but classic heaters continue to rule the market. Here is a comparison of the top hot and cold air conditioners now on the market if you're looking for a heating solution.
What makes a Hot & Cold AC different from other ACs?
One obvious difference is that other air conditioners are just useful for one season, summer. Hot and cold air conditioners are designed for multi-seasonality, ensuring you have a cool and comfortable environment in all seasons.
Some Noteworthy Features
Dual Inverter Compressor
By regulating compressor speed, LG Inverter ACs' Variable Tonnage Technology ensures quicker cooling initially and energy savings once the required temperature is reached. This helps with energy savings (& even with bill savings in the long term). This reflects both the cooling capacity and energy-saving capabilities of an air conditioner.
Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
LG DUALCOOL AC comes with Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, which helps users save a lot of energy by lowering the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%.
The features work both ways and can extend cooling capacity to 110%* when faster cooling is needed, balancing both saving and cooling.
You can check the other features in detail on lg.com/in. or read our previous blog.
Is A Hot & Cold AC Suitable For Excessive Summer?
This is an obvious pain point for people living in hot urban areas. City temperatures are known to be extreme, to the extent of heat strokes, with hot & cold air conditioners that can deliver powerful cooling even in extreme temperatures of up to 55°C, helping you combat scorching summers.
Is The LG Hot & Cold AC Only For The Winter & Summer Seasons?
Here comes an exciting part about LG hot and cold air conditioners. They are for the monsoon season as well. Smart Dehumidification features offer increased comfort and energy savings. Monsoon Comfort Technology can save up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions compared to conventional dehumidification mode.
How does it work?
Step 1 - Press the Mode button 2 times to activate
Step 2 - Sub-Divided Temperature Control Matrix
It is that simple!
Which LG Air Conditioning Models Have A Hot & Cold Function?
There are multiple air conditioning models from LG featuring hot & cold functions, including the following:
1. US-H19BNXE - LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2025 Model
Key Features
•DUAL Inverter
•Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
•Hot & Cold Model
•4 Way Swing
•HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
•Gold Fin+
2. US-H24VNXE - LG 3 Star (2.0) Split AC, Hot & Cold, Super Convertible 5-in-1, Anti-Virus Protection, Gold Fin+, 6.3 kW, 2025 Model
Key Features
•DUAL Inverter
•Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
•Hot & Cold Model
•4 Way Swing
•HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
•Gold Fin+
Apart from these, you can also look at models- US-H19VNXE and US-H18VNXE.
These air conditioners are known for their sturdiness and promise of longevity.
At The Concluding Note
So, after the sections, you must be closer to the question - Why You Should Buy an AC in Winter? A hot and cold air conditioner does not occupy two separate spaces - one for the heater and other for the air conditioner. This also implies less maintenance cost and no hassle of researching for two separate home appliances.
Also, about the heating mechanism–the way hot and cold air conditioners provide heat is where they differ most. While this type of air conditioner utilizes a heat pump to draw heat from the outside air and transfer it inside, a room heater directly transforms power into heat. A hot and cold air conditioner may take longer to heat than a room heater, which is a quicker plug-and-play option. This makes hot & cold air conditioners a better fit. Check out the LG air conditioner range here.