1. What are the key features of the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

XBOOM XL7S is an outdoor Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound. It can make every party fun and frolic with features such as:

Up to 20 Hours Playback: LG XBOOM has a long battery life, so you can turn music up anytime without worrying. It comes with battery level indicators which show how much battery life is left.

250W Output: The powerful 250W output packs enough punch to fill even a large venue. The LG XBOOM XL7S is built for gatherings and big parties, where you need the music to keep the energy high. Its boosted output creates an extreme sound experience that fills the room. Feel the floor vibrate under your feet with the 8-inch Giant Woofer's deep, earth-shaking bass, while the dual 2.5-inch tweeters deliver crisp, sparkling highs for a truly immersive listening experience.

Animated Pixel LED: Experience the evolution with LG XBOOM XL7S featuring an Animated Pixel Display for bringing cheerfulness & engagement. It also offers animation pre-sets where you can display your personalised messages. You can create your own personalised display with colourful patterns, visual EQ, or characters on the LED panel. Multi-coloured LED lights that dance to the music, creating a fun and festive atmosphere.



Karaoke Mode: With LG XBOOM XL7S, you can turn the event into karaoke. Plug in your microphone and sing your heart out. Connect it with a guitar & hum your favourite tunes and hold a concert of your own.

DJ Effects: You can apply sound effects, scratching and looping with just a button. Various sound effects such as flanger, phaser, wah, and others are included to add depth and variety to the music. These effects can be applied in real-time to the audio playback. Scratching simulates the scratching sound effect commonly used in DJ performances, adding a dynamic and rhythmic element to the music.

XBOOM App: The convenient XBOOM app allows you to control the speaker and type your personalized message directly from your smartphone.

Bluetooth Connectivity: With stable Bluetooth connectivity, you can enjoy the party without any inconveniences. The excellent connectivity of the XBOOM makes it a favourite among music lovers.

Multi-colour Ring Lighting: Be more festive with Ring Lighting, LG XBOOM XL7S presents a beat-driven light show— Multi-colour Ring Lighting. The light dance along with your music brings dynamic energy to the party with 6 different patterns and maximum 3 colour lights.

Grab and Move: With its telescopic handles and wheels, carrying the LG XBOOM XL7S is effortless. It also tilts back, allowing you to transport it like a luggage bag. This portability makes it the ideal choice for travel, outdoor parties, and gatherings at your friend's place.

2. What are the dimensions and weight of the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

The dimensions & weight specifications of the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speakers are:

• Gross Weight - 18.5 kg

• Net Weight - 15.5 kg

• Speaker dimensions - 310 x 700 x 316 mm

3. Is LG XL7s battery operated?

Yes, the LG XL7s is battery-operated and can provide up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. This makes it a great portable option for parties, outdoor gatherings, or just enjoying your music on the go. You can always make your fire camping trips happen with the travel partner LG XL7S XBOOM.

4. What is the range of the Bluetooth connection on the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

The Bluetooth speaker - XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker has a wider range allowing you to connect your phone from a distance. It is Bluetooth version: 5.1, featuring range of 200 meters, in ideal conditions.

5. How is the LG XL7S better in comparison to other party speakers in the same price range?

The LG XL7S stands out among party speakers in its price range due to several key features:

Powerful Sound:

• 20.32 cm woofer: The giant woofer delivers deep, thumping bass that fills large spaces with vibrant sound.

• 6.35 cm Dome Tweeters: Provide clear and crisp high notes for a well-balanced audio experience.

• 250W RMS Output: Fills even large rooms with powerful sound, perfect for parties and gatherings.

Animated Pixel Display:

• Multi-Colour Lighting: Features various lighting effects to set the mood for any occasion.

• DJ Lighting: Creates a party atmosphere with strobe and pulsing light effects.

•Sync to Music: Lights automatically change colour and pattern based on the music playing.

Durable and Portable:

• Water-Resistant: Withstands splashes and spills, making it perfect for outdoor use.

• Integrated Wheels and Handle: Makes it easy to transport the speaker wherever the party is.

Long Battery Life:

• Up to 20 hours: Party all night long without worrying about the speaker running out of juice.

• Quick Charge: Recharges the battery quickly, so you're ready to go again i n no time.

• Dual Power Sources: Can be powered by AC or battery, offering flexibility for indoor and outdoor use.

Additional Features:

• Karaoke Mode: Built-in microphone input allows you to belt out your favourite tunes.

• DJ Effect: Control the speaker's functions and customise lighting effects from you r smartphone.

• Multiple Connectivity Options: Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired via AUX input.

• These features, in addition to price, set it apart from its competitors. While price is a significant factor, the mammoth sound, customization options, and other features also contribute to the XL7S's popularity among users.

6. Where can I buy the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

You can buy the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker both online and offline. LG's official website is the best online option, as it allows you to purchase the XL7S, see other party speakers, and access exclusive online deals. However, the speaker is also available at LG offline stores and other retail outlets

For the best price and selection, we recommend purchasing from the LG online store. There you'll find discounts, seasonal sales, and festive promotions throughout the year.

7. Can I use the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker as a home theatre speaker?

Yes, it can be connected with the home theatre speaker through Bluetooth. It can be used both`for indoor and outdoor party speaker.

8. Can I use the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker outdoors?

The XBOOM XL7S is a powerhouse outdoor speaker that explodes with crystal-clear highs and room-shaking bass, making it the life of any party. Its built-in karaoke feature lets you belt out your favourite tunes, while the sound boost function pumps up the vibe for an unforgettable experience.

9. What accessories are included with the LG XBOOM XL7S Outdoor Party Speaker?

Warranty Card & AC adapter.

10. How long does the battery last on the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

XL7S offers 20 Hours of Battery Life with 3.5 hours of charging time, so you can relish non-stop party. The long battery life renders users free from the stress of carrying a charger around all the time. The lithium ion type battery has the 88 WH capacity.

11. Can I charge the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker while I'm using it?

Yes, you can charge the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker while you use it. The speaker has a built-in rechargeable battery that allows you to play music for long hours on a single charge. Additionally, you can charge your phone as well through a USB cable from a USB port.

12. Can I control the playback of my USB songs through the XL7s XBOOM Mobile App?

The app is primarily focused on controlling music playback when your smartphone is connected to the speaker via Bluetooth. It offers features such as EQ adjustment, lighting effects, and Party Link functionality for Bluetooth playback.