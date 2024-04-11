Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven  (MJEN326UH, Black)

MJEN326UH

LG MJEN326UH 32 L 30 Heart Friendly Receipes

Healthy Heart™

At LG, we work to give you a better lifestyle and we care for your health too. That's why we bring you Healthy Heart™ Auto Cook recipes*.

Certified by Heart Care Foundation, these recipes will not only take good care of your heart, but taste buds too. Go ahead, eat smart with LG Microwave Oven.

*Heart Friendly recipes are neither substitute for, nor do they replace professional medical advice.

LG MJEN326UH 32 L Charcoal Lighting Heater

Charcoal Lighting HeaterTM

Healthy cooking. Hearty Flavour
LG brings to you its new range of lightwave Convection Microwave Ovens, which offers you a healthier and versatile cooking. Maintains the natural flavours and make your dish crunchy outside and juicy inside. So save time and energy.

*According to an internal LG study.
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Charcoal Heater (Parts Only).

LG MJEN326UH 32 L Ghee in 12 mins

Ghee in 12 minutes*

With the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens, making hygiene Ghee with absolutely no smell is a matter of 12 minutes*. Not just this, it also provide you easy cooking option, added convenience and a lot more.

*Time may vary model to model.

LG MJEN326UH 32 L Diet Fry

Diet Fry™

High on Taste. Light on waist.
Now you can enjoy crispy delights without worrying about all that oil playing havoc with your health. That's because the Diet Fry™ feature in LG Microwave Ovens lets you prepare these dishes with minimum use of oil. So now dig into those samosas, gujiyas, pakoras and more without feeling guilty!

#As per test reports.

Pasteurized Milk

Pasteurized Milk

Retains Nutrition.Removes Bacteria
Get rid of all hassles of the conventional milk boiling process, with the unique 'Pasteurize Milk' feature of the latest LG Microwave Ovens. Not just this,it also retains the nutrition of milk while making the whole process more convenient than ever.
LG MJEN326UH 32 L Motorised Rotisserie

Motorised Rotisserie

360° Rotation. Even cooking.
Bar-be-queing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorised Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipies at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting. So enjoy your favorite paneer tikka ,chicken tikka at your home.
LG MJEN326UH 32 LIndian Roti Basket

Roti Basket*

Make Rotis Easily at Home
Now you can prepare 28 different variety of exotic rotis at the touch of a button. Roti Basket* lets you prepare delicious Naans, Lachcha Paranthas, Tandoori Rotis, Missi Rotis easily. When it is possible to prepare all this at home, why would you want to eat out any more!

*Patent applied for.

LG MJEN326UH 32 LStainless Steel Cavity

Stainless Steel Cavity

More Hygienic. More Durable
Stainless Steel Cavity enables better reflection and uniformity of heating inside the cavity for better even cooking. This cavity does not peel off like in coated cavities wherein the continuous rubbing of the turntable deteriorates and eventually peels off the coating exposing the base material.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG MJEN326UH 32 L Paneer- Curd

Paneer/Curd

Now make softer and delicious Paneer at home without the use of any chemicals or enzymes. Perfectly blended, hygienically prepared, delicious homemade curd isn't a dream anymore. And believe us, all you need to prepare it, is an All in One LG Microwave Oven at your home.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (Litre)
32L
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D) (mm)
530 x 322 x 520
Technology
Charcoal
Standard Warranty
1 Year

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Outcase Color

    Black ( Line Pattern)

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    32

  • Type

    Charcoal

  • Pattern/Color

    Wave Pattern

  • Door Type

    Drop Down

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    2400

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1250

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch & Dial

COOKING MODES

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Steam Cook

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Stainless Steel Cavity

  • Knob Lighting

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    530 x 322 x 520

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

What people are saying

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven  (MJEN326UH, Black)