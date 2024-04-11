Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Convection Healthy Ovens

MC2146BV

MC2146BV

LG MC2146BV 21 L Front View
LG MC2146BV 21 L All in One

All in One

Cooks all. Cooks easily
LG gives you the perfect reason to have your dream kitchen. With LG range of microwave oven, you can cook everything with just one touch. From stewing to roasting. Roasting to Baking. Browning to Pasteurizing. Barbecuing to Diet Frying. Diet Frying to Heating. Steaming to Grilling.This one does all.

LG MC2146BV 21 L Auto cook menu

Auto Cook Menu

Dish Out Surprises Everyday.
Surprise your loved ones by serving dishes from wide choice of world cuisines including new Indian regional recipes.The revolutionary auto cook menu comes with preset cooking time and temperature.Just select the dish you want to cook, press ‘Start’ and get something new on the dining table every day.

LG MC2146BV 21 L Quartz Heater

Quartz Heater

Concealed Heating. Safer Cooking
The concealed heater in the new LG Microwave Oven eliminates the risk of any form of hand injury and thus makes your oven absolutely safe for cooking.It is not only faster but also safer to use and gives you an advantage of making large portions in one go.
LG MC2146BV 21 L Stainless Steel Cavity

Stainless Steel Cavity

More Hygienic. More Durable
Stainless Steel Cavity enables better reflection and uniformity of heating inside the cavity for better even cooking. This cavity does not peel off like in coated cavities wherein the continuous rubbing of the turntable deteriorates and eventually peels off the coating exposing the base material.

LG MC2146BV 21 L Health Plus Menu

Health Plus Menu

Comes with variety of autocook menu specially designed for health and calorie conscious people.
LG MC2146BV 21 L Paneer Curd Maker

Paneer/Curd

Now make softer and delicious Paneer at home without the use of any chemicals or enzymes. Perfectly blended, hygienically prepared, delicious homemade curd isn't a dream anymore. And believe us, all you need to prepare it, is an All in One LG Microwave Oven at your home.

LG MC2146BV 21 L Recipe Book

Microwave Oven Recipe Book

Learn to cook exotic, mouth watering recipes from all over India. These recipes are not only delicious but also quite simple to make.

Range catalogue- Microwave ovens

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (Litre)
21
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D) (mm)
475 x 285 x 460
Technology
Convection
Standard Warranty
1 Year

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Blower CMH(min-max)

    -

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Blower dB(min-max)

    -

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Blower Speed Levels

    -

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    21

  • Brand

    -

  • Type

    Convection

  • Cooktop Type

    -

  • Door Color

    -

  • Door Design

    -

  • EasyClean

    -

  • Fuel Type

    -

  • Hood Type

    -

  • Installation Type

    -

  • Oven Cooking System

    -

  • Oven Type

    -

  • Range Type

    -

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Add 30 Seconds

    -

  • Control Lock

    -

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    -

  • EasyClean

    -

  • Kitchen Timer

    -

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    -

  • Sabbath Mode

    -

  • Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

    -

  • Soft Closing System

    -

  • Time Setting

    -

  • Turntable On/Off

    -

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    1860

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1150

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Cavity Light Type

    -

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    -

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    -

  • How to Cook

    -

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    -

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    -

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    -

  • Smart Inverter

    -

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    -

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    -

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Membrane

  • Control Display

    -

  • Control Location

    -

  • Wi-Fi Control CFM

    -

  • Wi-Fi Control Lights

    -

  • Wi-Fi Power On/Off

    -

COOKING MODES

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Steam Cook

    10

  • Warm

    Yes

  • Air Fry

    -

  • Auto Reheat

    -

  • Bake

    -

  • Convection Bake

    -

  • Dehydrate

    -

  • Grill

    -

  • Inverter Defrost

    -

  • Melt

    -

  • Memory Cook

    -

  • Proof

    -

  • Roast

    -

  • Sensor Cook

    -

  • Sensor Reheat

    -

  • Slow Cook

    -

  • Soften

    -

  • Speed Convection

    -

  • Speed Grill

    -

  • Stage Cooking

    -

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Stainless Steel

  • Cavity Design

    -

  • Control Display

    -

  • Cooktop Color

    -

  • Cooktop Control Type

    -

  • Door Color

    -

  • Door Glass Design

    -

  • Exterior Design

    -

  • Handle Color

    -

  • Handle Material

    -

  • Interior Color

    -

  • Knob Color

    -

  • Knob Lighting

    -

  • Knob Material

    -

  • Outcase Color

    -

  • Printproof Finish

    -

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    475 x 285 x 460

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    -

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    -

  • Overall Depth - including handle (mm)

    -

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    -

  • Product Weight (kg)

    -

  • Size in Width (mm)

    -

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    800

  • Circuit Breaker Size(Amp)

    -

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    -

ACCESSORIES

  • Cook Book (Ea)

    13

  • Air Fry Pan (Ea)

    -

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    -

  • Conversion Kit (Ea)

    -

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

    -

  • Crispy Tray (Ea)

    -

  • Enamel Tray (Ea)

    -

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    -

  • Gliding Rack (Ea)

    -

  • Griddle Plate (Ea)

    -

  • Grill Tray (Ea)

    -

  • Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

    -

  • High Rack (Ea)

    -

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    -

  • Metal Tray (Ea)

    -

  • Offset Rack (Ea)

    -

  • Oven Gloves (Ea)

    -

  • Racks (Ea)

    -

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    -

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    -

  • Scouring Pad (Ea)

    -

  • Scraper (Ea)

    -

  • Sous Vide Bath (Ea)

    -

  • Sous Vide Rack (Ea)

    -

  • Spray Bottle (Ea)

    -

  • Standard Rack (Ea)

    -

  • Steam Bowl (Ea)

    -

  • Steam Chef (Ea)

    -

  • Steam Tray(Large) (Ea)

    -

  • Steam Tray(Small) (Ea)

    -

  • Temp Probe (Ea)

    -

  • User Manual (Ea)

    -

  • Water Tank (Ea)

    -

  • Water Tray (Ea)

    -

  • Wok Grate (Ea)

    -

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Check & Control

    -

  • NFC Tag On

    -

  • Proactive Customer Care

    -

  • Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

    -

  • SmartDiagnosis

    -

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    -

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    -

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    -

LG MC2146BV 21 L Front View

MC2146BV

LG Convection Healthy Ovens