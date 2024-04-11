Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven  (MC2846BD)

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven  (MC2846BD)

MC2846BD

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven  (MC2846BD)

MC2846BD

All in One

Cooks all. Cooks easily
LG gives you the perfect reason to have your dream kitchen. With LG range of microwave oven, you can cook everything with just one touch. From stewing to roasting. Roasting to Baking. Browning to Pasteurizing. Barbecuing to Diet Frying. Diet Frying to Heating. Steaming to Grilling.This one does all.

LG MC2846BD Ghee in 12 mins

Ghee in 12 minutes*

With the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens, making hygiene Ghee with absolutely no smell is a matter of 12 minutes*. Not just this, it also provide you easy cooking option, added convenience and a lot more.

*Time may vary model to model.

Paneer/Curd

Paneer/Curd

Now make softer and delicious Paneer at home without the use of any chemicals or enzymes. Perfectly blended, hygienically prepared, delicious homemade curd isn't a dream anymore. And believe us, all you need to prepare it, is an All in One LG Microwave Oven at your home.

Auto Cook Menu

Auto Cook Menu

Dish Out Surprises Everyday.
Surprise your loved ones by serving dishes from wide choice of world cuisines including new Indian regional recipes.The revolutionary auto cook menu comes with preset cooking time and temperature.Just select the dish you want to cook, press ‘Start' and get something new on the dining table every day.
Quartz Heater

Quartz Heater

Concealed Heating. Safer Cooking
The concealed heater in the new LG Microwave Oven eliminates the risk of any form of hand injury and thus makes your oven absolutely safe for cooking.It is not only faster but also safer to use and gives you an advantage of making large portions in one go.
LG Health Plus Menu Microwave Oven

Health Plus Menu

Comes with variety of autocook menu specially designed for health and calorie conscious people.
Stainless Steel Cavity

Stainless Steel Cavity

More Hygienic. More Durable
Stainless Steel Cavity enables better reflection and uniformity of heating inside the cavity for better even cooking. This cavity does not peel off like in coated cavities wherein the continuous rubbing of the turntable deteriorates and eventually peels off the coating exposing the base material.

DIMENSIONS

MC2846BD
Capacity (Litre)
28L
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D) (mm)
510 x 305 x 495
Technology
Convection
Standard Warranty
1 Year

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Outcase Color

    Silver

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Type

    Convection

  • Pattern/Color

     Clear Smog

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1200

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Membrane Type

COOKING MODES

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    510 x 305 x 495

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

ACCESSORIES

  • Cook Book (Ea)

    24

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

Microwave-ovens-Front-view-with-logo

MC2846BD

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven  (MC2846BD)