LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BHTM, Black)
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Oven Capacity (L)
28
-
Type
Convection
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
Timed Cook
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Convection Power Consumption (W)
1950
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
1200
-
Microwave Power Levels
5
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Type
Tact Dial
COOKING MODES
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Warm
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Material
Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
510 x 310 x 520
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
900
ACCESSORIES
-
Cook Book (Ea)
10
