LG Microwave Oven (Black) with Diet Fry™

Motorised Rotisserie
Bar-be-queing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorised Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipies at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting. So enjoy your favorite paneer tikka ,chicken tikka at your home.