LG Microwave Oven (Black) with Diet Fry™

MC3286BLU

LG Microwave Oven (Black) with Diet Fry™

front view

LG MC3286BLU Motorised-Rotisseri

Motorised Rotisserie

360° Rotation. Even cooking.
Bar-be-queing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorised Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipies at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting. So enjoy your favorite paneer tikka ,chicken tikka at your home.
LG MC3286BLU Pasteurize-Milk

Pasteurized Milk

Retains Nutrition.Removes Bacteria
Get rid of all hassles of the conventional milk boiling process, with the unique 'Pasteurize Milk' feature of the latest LG Microwave Ovens. Not just this,it also retains the nutrition of milk while making the whole process more convenient than ever.
LG MC3286BLU 32 L Ghee in 12 mins

Ghee in 12 minutes*

With the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens, making hygiene Ghee with absolutely no smell is a matter of 12 minutes*. Not just this, it also provide you easy cooking option, added convenience and a lot more.

*Time may vary model to model.

LG MC3286BLU Diet-Fry

Diet Fry™

High on Taste. Light on waist.
Now you can enjoy crispy delights without worrying about all that oil playing havoc with your health. That's because the Diet Fry™ feature in LG Microwave Ovens lets you prepare these dishes with minimum use of oil. So now dig into those samosas, gujiyas, pakoras and more without feeling guilty!

*As per test reports.

LG MC3286BLU Indian-Roti-Basket

Roti Basket*

Make Rotis Easily at Home
Now you can prepare 28 different variety of exotic rotis at the touch of a button. Roti Basket* lets you prepare delicious Naans, Lachcha Paranthas, Tandoori Rotis, Missi Rotis easily. When it is possible to prepare all this at home, why would you want to eat out any more!

*Patent applied for.

LG MC3286BLU Stainless-Steel-Cavity

Stainless Steel Cavity

More Hygienic. More Durable
Stainless Steel Cavity enables better reflection and uniformity of heating inside the cavity for better even cooking. This cavity does not peel off like in coated cavities wherein the continuous rubbing of the turntable deteriorates and eventually peels off the coating exposing the base material.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

Oven Capacity (L)
32
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
530 x 322 x 520
TECHNOLOGY
-
Standard Warranty
1 Year

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    32

  • Type

    Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    No

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    2500

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    1300

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    2450

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1250

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1300

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    32

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    2500

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    340

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Touch & Dial

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    Yes

  • Defrost

    No

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Inverter Defrost

    No

  • Melt

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    No

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    Yes

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    No

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Clear

  • Interior Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    348.0 x 219.0 x 339.0

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    672 x 488 x 597

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    530 x 322 x 520

  • Product Weight (kg)

    20.6

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Cook Book (Ea)

    1

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • High Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Metal Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

front view

MC3286BLU

LG Microwave Oven (Black) with Diet Fry™