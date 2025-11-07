About Cookies on This Site

LG 28 L Convertible Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 331 Auto Cook Menu Powered by Thinq, Black

MJEN286UHWF
LG MJEN286UHWF Scan To Cook Charcoal Convection Microwave front view
front view
front open view
front open view
front open view
front open view
button view
button view
left detail view
right side view
right side view
right side view
left side view
rear view
Key Features

  • 60 Air Fry Recipe
  • 331 Auto cook Menu
  • Charcoal Lighting Heater™
  • 40 Scan to Cook Recipes
  • Wi-Fi Enabled Powered by ThinQ App
  • 360° Motorised Rotisserie
More
Air Fryer
LG mjen286uhwf Charcoal Lighting Heater
LG MJEN326PK 32 L Charcoal Lighting Heater

*According to an internal LG study.
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Charcoal Heater (Parts Only).

LG 40 Scan to Cook Recipes
LG MJEN326PK 32 L Motorised Rotisserie

Motorised Rotisserie

360° Rotation. Even cooking.
Bar-be-queing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorised Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipies at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting. So enjoy your favorite paneer tikka ,chicken tikka at your home.
healthy heart
autocook menu
Stainless Steel Cavity

Stainless Steel Cavity

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

India's Most Trusted Brand

India's Most Trusted Brand

Bring Home

India's Most Trusted
Microwave Ovens Brand 2025

Range catalogue- Microwave ovens

KNOW MORE

FAQs

Q.

Can I make fried snacks in MJEN286UHWF?

A.

Yes, the MJEN286UHWF LG microwave oven enables you to make fried snacks with up to 88% less oil using its Diet Fry™ feature. You can prepare crispy delights like samosas, gujiyas, and pakoras with minimal oil with this feature, making them healthier without compromising on taste. So you can indulge in your favourite fried treats without the guilt of excess oil consumption.

Q.

What is Motorised Rotisserie in MJEN286UHWF?

A.

The motorised rotisserie in MJEN286UHWF has a 360° rotating function that ensures even and uniform roasting of food items without the need for manual effort. Perfect for home-style bar-be-queing, it helps you make crispy and delicious recipes like paneer tikka and chicken tikka easily at the touch of a button, offering both convenience and professional-style cooking results.

Q.

Can I plan my breakfast, lunch and dinner with MJEN286UHWF?

A.

Yes, the MJEN286UHWF is equipped with a 301 Auto Cook Menu*, allowing you to plan and prepare all your meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner with ease. This feature supports a wide range of recipes and cuisines, providing simple one-touch cooking for dishes that are usually complicated to make. It significantly simplifies meal planning while expanding your cooking options.

 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

MJEN286UHWF-Dimension

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Onebody

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Type

    Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    1950

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    1350

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1200

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    320

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    Yes

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Convection Bake

    Yes

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Dehydrate

    Yes

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Clear

  • Interior Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    344 x 229 x 351

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    618 x 417 x 567

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    512 x 311 x 488

  • Product Weight (kg)

    19.5

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • High Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Metal Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

  • Air Fry Pan (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Importer

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

