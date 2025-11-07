We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 32 L Convertible Microwave Oven with Air Fry, Charcoal Lighting Heater™, 431 Auto Cook Menu Powered by Thinq, Black
*According to an internal LG study.
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Charcoal Heater (Parts Only).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Range catalogue- Microwave ovens
FAQs
Q.
Can I make fried snacks in MJEN326UHWF?
A.
Yes, the MJEN326UHWF LG microwave oven enables you to make fried snacks with up to 88% less oil using its Diet Fry™ feature. You can prepare crispy delights like samosas, gujiyas, and pakoras with minimal oil with this feature, making them healthier without compromising on taste. So you can indulge in your favourite fried treats without the guilt of excess oil consumption.
Q.
What is Motorised Rotisserie in MJEN326UHWF?
A.
The motorised rotisserie in MJEN326UHWF has a 360° rotating function that ensures even and uniform roasting of food items without the need for manual effort. Perfect for home-style bar-be-queing, it helps you make crispy and delicious recipes like paneer tikka and chicken tikka easily at the touch of a button, offering both convenience and professional-style cooking results.
Q.
Can I plan my breakfast, lunch and dinner with MJEN326UHWF?
A.
Yes, the MJEN326UHWF is equipped with a 401 Auto Cook Menu*, allowing you to plan and prepare all your meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner with ease. This feature supports a wide range of recipes and cuisines, providing simple one-touch cooking for dishes that are usually complicated to make. It significantly simplifies meal planning while expanding your cooking options.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Door Color
Black
Door Design
Onebody
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
Black
Oven Capacity (L)
32
Type
Convection
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
Time Setting
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
2400
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1350
Convection Power Consumption (W)
2400
Grill Power Consumption (W)
1250
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1350
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
Oven Capacity (L)
32
Total Power Consumption (W)
2400
Turntable Size (mm)
340
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Glass Touch
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
Yes
Auto Cook
Yes
Convection Bake
Yes
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
Yes
Grill
Yes
Steam Cook
Yes
Warm
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
Black
Door Glass Design
Clear
Interior Color
Stainless Steel
Outcase Color
Black
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
368 x 240 x 357
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
652 x 425 x 577
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
530 x 323 x 517
Product Weight (kg)
21.8
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
900
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
High Rack (Ea)
1
Low Rack (Ea)
1
Metal Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
Air Fry Pan (Ea)
1
COMPLIANCE
Country of Origin
India
Importer
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306
Net Quantity
1
