20L Grill with Glass Door

MH2044DB

MH2044DB

20L Grill with Glass Door

  Auto Cook Menu

    Auto Cook Menu

  Quartz Heater

    Quartz Heater

  i-wave

    i-wave

Quartz Heater

Quartz Heater for grilling can heat up faster than a sheath heater. The heater is placed on the top of the cavity to give you more inner space and prevent your hands from burning.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

i-wave

This patented technology ensure faster and healthier cooking by circulating microwaves evenly inside the cavity.

Auto Cook Menu

Just Prepare the ingredients, put them in the microwave & push the corresponding button on the auto cook menu to have a feast of your favourite recipies. Now prepare your favourite Indian dishes at the touch of a button.

Anti Bacteria Cavity

It reduces bacteria growth inside the cavity and hence avoids odour formation. It also helps in easy cleaning.

ENERGY SAVING

This feature allows you to save energy through automatic display off during the standby mode or after 5 minutes with door open or closing.

DISCLAIMER *

1. The images shown here are for representation only , simulated and differ from actual product.
2. Not all features are available in the model shown. Listed features are representative, not all inclusive. Technology, Features, Size & Specification may vary from model to model.
3. Prices mentioned herein are the approximate price of the branded products available in the market.
4. Saving amounting to Rs. 45,000/- is calculated on the approximate prices available on e-commerce sites.
5. The brands/products shown here are indicative and does not meant to represent any specific brand in the advertisement. Any resemblance to any such brand if any is purely co-incidental.

Range catalogue- Microwave ovens

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

MH2044DB
Capacity (Litre)
20L
DIMENSIONS (W x H x D) (mm)
455 x 320 x 252
Technology
Grill
Standard Warranty
1 Year

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    20

  • Type

    Grill

  • Pattern/Color

     Clear Smog

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

  • Door Color

    -

  • Door Design

    -

  • Hood Type

    -

  • Range Type

    -

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    980

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Membrane Type

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Anti Bacterial Cavity

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    455 x 320 x 252

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    700

ACCESSORIES

  • High Rack (Ea)

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

MH2044DB

20L Grill with Glass Door