LG 30 L Solo Microwave Oven Grill with Glass Door, i-wave technology, Anti-Bacteria Cavity, Black Color

MS3032BK
Key Features

  • 45 Auto Cook Menu
  • Quartz Heater
  • I wave
  • Anti Bacteria Cavity
  • Energy Saving
More
Images

Images

Say hello to
convenient cooking!

Just prepare the ingredients, put them in the microwave & push the corresponding button on the

auto cook menu to have a feast of your favourite recipies. Now prepare your favourite Indian

dishes at the touch of a button.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Images

Images

Quartz Heater

Concealed Heating. Safer Cooking.

The concealed heater in the new LG Microwave Oven eliminates the risk of any form of

hand injury and thus makes your oven absolutely safe for cooking.It is not only faster but

also safer to use and gives you an advantage of making large portions in one go.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Images

Images

i-wave

This patented technology ensure faster and

healthier cooking by circulating microwaves evenly inside the cavity.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Images

Images

Anti Bacteria Cavity

It reduces bacteria growth inside the cavity and

hence avoids odour formation. It also helps in easy cleaning.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Images

Images

Energy Saving

This feature allows you to save energy through automatic

display off during the standby mode or after 5 minutes with door open or closing.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

DISCLAIMER *

1. The images shown here are for representation only , simulated and differ from actual product.
2. Not all features are available in the model shown. Listed features are representative, not all inclusive. Technology, Features, Size & Specification may vary from model to model.
3. Prices mentioned herein are the approximate price of the branded products available in the market.
4. Saving amounting to Rs. 45,000/- is calculated on the approximate prices available on e-commerce sites.
5. The brands/products shown here are indicative and does not meant to represent any specific brand in the advertisement. Any resemblance to any such brand if any is purely co-incidental.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

MS3032BK

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    30

  • Type

    Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Time Setting

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    30

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    305

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    359.0 x 218.0 x 378.5

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    592 x 340 x 457

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    508 x 290 x 400

  • Product Weight (kg)

    14.1

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Importer

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

  • Net Quantity

    1

