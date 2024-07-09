We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Scan to Cook Wifi Enabled Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven 32 L
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Design
Onebody
-
Installation Type
Countertop
-
Outcase Color
Black
-
Oven Capacity (L)
32
-
Type
Convection
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)
2400
-
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1350
-
Convection Power Consumption (W)
2400
-
Grill Power Consumption (W)
1250
-
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1350
-
Microwave Power Levels
5
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
-
Oven Capacity (L)
32
-
Smart Inverter
No
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
2400
-
Turntable Size (mm)
340
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Right Side
-
Control Type
Glass Touch
COOKING MODES
-
Auto Cook
Yes
-
Convection Bake
Yes
-
Defrost
Yes
-
Dehydrate
Yes
-
Grill
Yes
-
Steam Cook
Yes
-
Warm
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Design
Square
-
Door Color
Black
-
Door Glass Design
Clear
-
Interior Color
Stainless Steel
-
Outcase Color
Black
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
368 x 240 x 357
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
652 x 425 x 577
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
530 x 323 x 517
-
Product Weight (kg)
21.8
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
900
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Cook Book (Ea)
1
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
-
High Rack (Ea)
1
-
Low Rack (Ea)
1
-
Metal Tray (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
-
User Manual (Ea)
2
COMPLIANCE
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306
-
Country of Origin
India
