[Notice] Notice on termination of services of LG Electronics Mobile Phone Software Upgrade (FOTA), Update Center, and LG Bridge Services

Dear Valued Customers,

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude towards our customers who have loved and supported LG Electronics mobile products. Please be informed that the following services will be terminated;

a. LG Electronics Mobile Phone Software Upgrade (FOTA),

b. Update Center, and;

c. LG Bridge (PC Tool) services

*. Target Model:

All LG Electronics mobile products

*. Effective Date

June 30, 2025, 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

Important Information for Users

After the effective date (June 30, 2025), you will not be able to use the software upgrade services including operating system and security updates.

If you require software upgrades, it is recommended to upgrade before June 30, 2025, as no updates will be available thereafter.

Following the termination all software upgrade services, including the Service Center upgrades, will be terminated.

As we will no longer provide application updates, you will not be able to download default applications deleted upon initialization.

The personal information collected for the services will be immediately destroyed when the services end. However, if retention is required under the applicable laws, such information will be stored only for the legally mandated period and subsequently erased in accordance with prescribed legal requirements.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support.