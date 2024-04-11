We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraFine™ 32 (81.28cm) IPS QHD Monitor with Ergo Stand
*Screen images simulated.
Stunning Image Quality
2560 x 1440 QHD IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Wide Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™
Easy Installation
A Monitor and Stand in One
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (One Side), Height 130mm, Down Height 85.5mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Lifelike Color with IPS and QHD Resolution
LG 32QP880-B QHD IPS Display
*Screen image simulated.
Compatible with Every Posture
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
80 cm (31.5)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2727 x 0.2727 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Others (Feature)
Auto Pivot
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440@75Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
190W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714.3 x 635.5 x 470mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
821 x 507 x 240mm
-
Weight with Stand
11.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.5kg
-
Weight in Shipping
15kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable (Black / 1.4m w/ Holder)
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
