34 (86.36cm) UltraWide Ergo QHD IPS HDR Monitor with FreeSync™

LG 34WN780-B Front View

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo

34 (86.36cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

Wider View to Get More Done

See more, do more. The 34 (86.36cm) UltraWide® QHD (3440x1440) resolution allows you to edit clips of footage and simultaneously run different programs. You can edit, code and review, while enjoying the immersive and clear visual experience on a rich, vivid IPS screen that's accurate at wide angles.

LG 34WN780-B UltraWide QHD

LG 34WN780-B HDR10
HDR10

Enjoy the Latest HDR Videos and Games

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic visual immersion experience and enhanced color of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% color gamut. A true difference in color and brightness.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

LG 34WN780-B Full Movement of Display
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG 34WN780-B Clutter-Free Desk Setup
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.

Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

Supporting HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0

Easy Cable Management

C-Clamp & Grommet

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*All product images shown in above videos are illustrated by a representative product of LG for demonstration purposes and might differ partially from the real product.

OnScreen Control features consisting of Screen Split, Monitor Setting, 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

LG 34WN780-B Reader Mode

Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

LG 34WN780-B Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75Hz

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GTG)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    86.36cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes x 2

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone out

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    939.8 x 515.62 x 269.24 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    817.88 x 614.68 x 406.4 mm (Up) 817.88 x 480.6 x 406.4 mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    817.88 x 365.76 x 45.72 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    15.19kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.79kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.89Kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    67W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    Adapter

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 3.9 ft Black w/ Holder

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker

    Yes

