34 (86.36cm) UltraWide Ergo QHD IPS HDR Monitor with FreeSync™
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo
Wider View to Get More Done
LG 34WN780-B UltraWide QHD
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Tilt ± 25˚
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75Hz
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
86.36cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes x 2
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes x 1
-
Headphone out
Yes
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
939.8 x 515.62 x 269.24 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
817.88 x 614.68 x 406.4 mm (Up) 817.88 x 480.6 x 406.4 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
817.88 x 365.76 x 45.72 mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
15.19kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.79kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.89Kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
67W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
Adapter
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 3.9 ft Black w/ Holder
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
Yes
