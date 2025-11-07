We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 48.26 cm (19) FHD LED Monitor, On Screen Control, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, Smart Energy Saving
All Spec
INFO
Product name
PC Monitor
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
48.26 cm (18.5)
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
TN
Resolution
1366 x 768
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3000 x 0.3000
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
600:1
Response Time
5ms
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
Size [cm]
47
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
160
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(1ea)
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
Flicker Safe
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Reader Mode
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
509 x 343 x 118
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
441.3 x 350.2 x 167.8
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
441.3 x 278.1 x 57.3
Weight in Shipping [kg]
2.8
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.1
Weight without Stand [kg]
1.9
POWER
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
12.1W
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
LEGAL INFO.
Country of origin
India
Imported by
LG Electronics India Ltd
Manufactured by
LG Electronics India Limited, Plot No. A-5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Taluka Shirur, Pune - 412220, Maharashtra, India
Net quantity
1
