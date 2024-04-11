We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Wide Monitor 19.5(49.4cm) HD Diagonal
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size
49.4CM(19.5)
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.271 x 0.262
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Brightness(Typ.)
200cd/m2
-
Contrast Ration (DFC)
5M:1
-
Response Time_Typ.(on/off)
5ms
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare, 3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Back
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adapter
-
Input
100 - 240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On(Typ.)
20W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub(H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub(V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC(D-sub)
1366 X 768
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6
-
Key Type
Tact Type
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Bottom
OSD
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese,
Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian,
Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
PICTURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black Hairline
-
B/Cover
Black texture
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black Hairline
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes/ -5º ~ 20º
DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
463.0 x 167.8 x 358.8
-
Set (without Stand)
463.0 x 57.4 x 286.5
-
Box
542 x 360 x 118
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75 x 75
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.2
-
Set (without Stand)
2
-
Box
3
STUFFING
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
1080/2376/2640
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (Win10)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
HDMI
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
