LG 21.5 (54.61cm) Full HD (1920 x 1080) Slim IPS Panel Monitor, HDMI x 2 & VGA Port, 56-75 Hz Refresh Rate & AMD Freesync - 22MK600M (Black)
*FreeSync is only available when it is connected to HDMI.
*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LGUSA.com/OnScreenControlSupport.
*Mounting hardware not included.
Key Specs
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Response Time
5ms (Faster)
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 mm x 0.3114 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M Colours
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Response Time
5ms (Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 72%
-
Size [cm]
55.88cm (22) Flat
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
Headphone out
Yes
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
561.3 x 363.2 x 139.7 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
487.6 x 386.0 x 182.8 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
487.6 x 292.1 x 66.0 mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
3.7kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.7kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.3kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Adapter
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
