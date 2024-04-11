Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21.45 (54.48cm) Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™

21.45 (54.48cm) Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™

22MP410-W

21.45 (54.48cm) Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™

LG 22MP410-W Front View
21.45 (54.48cm) Full HD Display

Vibrant and Accurate Color

LG Monitor highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. The 21.45 (54.48cm) screen with Full HD (1920X1080) display delivers precise and clear imagery through outstanding color accuracy.

LG 22MP410-W 21.45 (54.48cm) Full HD Display : Vibrant and Accurate Color.

LG 22MP410-W Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 22MP410-W Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 22MP410. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

LG 22MP410-W OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Comfortable Workplace

Its convenient tilt adjustments with clean uni-body design allow you to create an optimized work environment.

Narrow Bezel

Tilt

LG 22MP410-W Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y21

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    54.5 cm

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2493 x 0.241 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D)

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    Yes(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    75 x 75 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    511.6 x 383.5 x 190mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    511.6 x 295 x 40.2mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    620 x 365 x 141mm

  • Weight with Stand

    2.6kg

  • Weight without Stand

    2.2kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    3.7kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw 2EA

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

LG 22MP410-W Front View

22MP410-W

21.45 (54.48cm) Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™