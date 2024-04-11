We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.45 (54.48 cm) Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Colors more vibrant and accurate
The 21.45 (54.48 cms) screen with Full HD (1920x1080) elevates work productivity through clear color.
*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enhanced eye protection
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Enjoy the smooth tear-free gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Off
-
On
Step ahead in the dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and comfy solution
This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Key Specs
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2493 x 0.241
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
54.5
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
220
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2000:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
D-Sub
Yes (1EA)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Camera
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
567 x 372 x 128
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
491.9 x 378.1 x 200
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
491.9 x 284.3 x 50.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
3.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.46
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.05
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
20W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
