23.8 (60.4 cm) Full HD IPS Display with AMD FreeSync™
True Color at Wide Angles
Full HD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angles.
Immersive Experience
LG 24MP60G-B 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 24MP60G on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
60.4 cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
HDMI
Yes(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
16W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
18W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
75 x 75 mm
-
HDMI
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
539.1 x 414.3 x 211.7mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
539.1 x 321.5 x 39.1mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
663 x 141 x 388mm
-
Weight with Stand
3.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
2.7kg
-
Weight in Shipping
4.5kg
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
24MP60G-B
23.8 (60.4 cm) Full HD IPS Display with AMD FreeSync™