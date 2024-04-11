We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 Full HD Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
59.9 cm (24)
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.363 x 0.363 mm
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170º -H / 160º -V
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
INTERFACE
-
HDMI
1
-
USB
1
-
USB Media Player
Yes
-
HDMI (Frequency)
58-75Hz (V)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Built in Game
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
USB Autorun
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Photos & Video
Yes
-
Auto Off/Sleep
Yes
-
Inbuilt Speaker
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/ Soccer/GameExpert1/Expert2
-
Number of Language
04
(English/Hindi/Bengali/Telugu)
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Plug and Play
DDC2B
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Wall Mount
75 x 75
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Certification
BIS
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
ENERGY CONSUMPTION
-
On Mode
28 W
-
Sleep Mode
0.5 W
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
With Stand (WXDXH)
556 X 140.6 X 384.3 (mm)
-
Without Stand (WXDXH)
556 X 53.1 X 345.2 (mm)
-
Weight with Stand
3.4 Kg
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Location
Bottom
-
Key Number
5 (Power Key Included)
-
Key Type
Joystick (4 direction - center push)
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 Year Parts & Labor
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
