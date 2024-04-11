Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24 Full HD Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

24 Full HD Monitor

24SP410M-PM

24 Full HD Monitor

LG 24SP410M Front View

Enjoy both TV and Monitor together

Enjoy both TV and Monitor together

LG TV Monitor has dual-purpose which combines TV and Computer Monitor. And especially PIP Mode makes it possible to watch drama and live soccer game at the same time on a single screen.

LG 24SP410M Stereo Speaker

5W x 2 Stereo Speaker

Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built in stereo speaker, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.

LG 24SP410M Gaming Mode

Gaming Mode

You can enjoy a professional gaming environment with various Gaming Modes such as Black Stabilizer, which helps detect enemies in darkest areas and DAS Mode to prevent input lag in fast-paced games.
LG 24SP410M Reader Mode
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.

LG 24SP410M Wall Mount

Wall Mount

Try mounting your monitor TV according to your interior situations and take advantage of the space saving effect.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    59.9 cm (24)

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.363 x 0.363 mm

  • Resolution

    1366 x 768

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle

    170º -H / 160º -V

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare, 3H

INTERFACE

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • USB Media Player

    Yes

  • HDMI (Frequency)

    58-75Hz (V)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • Built in Game

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • USB Autorun

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Photos & Video

    Yes

  • Auto Off/Sleep

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Speaker

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/ Soccer/GameExpert1/Expert2

  • Number of Language

    04
    (English/Hindi/Bengali/Telugu)

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Plug and Play

    DDC2B

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount

    75 x 75

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Certification

    BIS

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

  • On Mode

    28 W

  • Sleep Mode

    0.5 W

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WXDXH)

    556 X 140.6 X 384.3 (mm)

  • Without Stand (WXDXH)

    556 X 53.1 X 345.2 (mm)

  • Weight with Stand

    3.4 Kg

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    Bottom

  • Key Number

    5 (Power Key Included)

  • Key Type

    Joystick (4 direction - center push)

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 Year Parts & Labor

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG 24SP410M Front View

24SP410M-PM

24 Full HD Monitor