23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Monitor with USB-C

24U631A-B

23.8 (60.45cm) QHD IPS Monitor with USB-C

  LG 24U631A-B fhd-qhd front view
  -15 degree side view
  +15 degree side view
  +15 degree side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
  side view
  rear view
  rear perspective view
  side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
  top view
  close-up rear view
  close-up view of ports
  Life style
  Life style1
  Life style2
  Life style3
LG 24U631A-B fhd-qhd front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+15 degree side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
top view
close-up rear view
close-up view of ports
Life style
Life style1
Life style2
Life style3

Key Features

  • 23.8 (60.45cm) QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
  • USB-C (PD 15W)
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt adjustable stand
  • LG Switch app
More

23.8 (60.45cm)  QHD IPS display

Vivid color at wide angles

LG QHD (2560 x 1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide vivid color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.

On the desk, there is a QHD IPS monitor displaying document work. Next to the monitor, there is a pencil holder, a diary, a pen, a keyboard, a mouse, and a cup.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Display

23.8 (60.45cm)  QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

100Hz refresh rate

Usability

USB-C (PD 15W)

LG Switch app

Comfort

Ergonomic stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user’s PC conditions.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True colors and wide view

Our IPS display offers a wide viewing angle and covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum, delivering impeccable color accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

USB-C

One port to meet your needs

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable** for up to 15W of power delivery and display connectivity.

Display pictogram.

Display

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery
(Up to 15W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. The USB-C cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

Focused visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enjoy smooth gaming

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

A QHD monitor with a super slim stand is on the desk, with a pencil holder, glasses, a keyboard, and a mouse next to it.

Super slim stand

Fully use your desk

The super slim stand minimizes desk space usage, allowing you to make efficient use of your workspace.

*Stand thickness: 2.5mm

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

Featuring a slim bezel on three sides and a sleek stand, our QHD monitor lets you create an ideal workspace with convenient tilt adjustment.

The image shows slim bezel on three sides, a sleek stand, various ports, and the tilt view of the monitors.

*Tilt angle: -5~20°

What's in the box

1. Stand body  2. Stand base  3. Screws  4. Power adapter  5. Power cord  6. HDMI cable  7. Setup guide

Stand body, Stand base, Screws, Power adapter, Power code, HDMI cable and Setup guide in the box.

*The product's image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The size and design of the adapter may differ depending on the country.

*The availability of power cords may differ depending on the country.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2058 x 0.2058

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    60.4

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    613 x 400 x 126

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.4 x 413.6 x 215

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    539.4 x 321.3 x 45.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.8

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    17W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    16W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

