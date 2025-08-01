We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
68.58 cm (27) Full HD IPS Monitor with Built-in FHD webcam and USB Type-C™
68.58 cm (27) Full HD IPS Monitor with Built-in FHD webcam and USB Type-C™
68.58 cm (27) Full HD IPS display
Accurate color at wide angles
LG Full HD (1920x1080) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide accurate color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
A workspace on a desk with a monitor and document holder.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Productivity
68.58 cm (27) Full HD (1920x1080) IPS
100Hz refresh rate
CLI (Command Line Interface)
Usability
LG Switch app
Built-in FHD Webcam, mic, and speakers
Built-in power
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
Versatile business monitors for various workspace
This versatile monitor can cover various works at many places, such as offices, public institutions, and customer service, with a clear IPS display and 3-side virtually borderless design.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Integrated power module
Fully use your desk
By providing built-in power, workstations can be designed with a streamlined and clutter-less layout. This allows for better space utilization and organization, creating a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
USB Type-C™
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
The 27BA850 offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*HDMI, DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This is compared to models with a refresh rate of less than 100Hz.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Swithch app, please visit LG.COM.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 27BA850 supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment options to make a comfortable workstation for those who spend extended hours in front of monitors. Also, our ergonomic stand facilitates communication with customers or colleagues by allowing for a downward height adjustment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Visual comfort
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
CLI (Command Line Interface)
Advanced management for monitors
LG business monitors offer CLI (Command Line Interface), a software for efficient device management. IT managers can update firmware and adjust settings like video mode, brightness, and response time in batches via the server program.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The CLI (Command Line Interface) functionality is available only for features supported by the purchased monitor, and the supported feature scope may vary depending on the model.
Better life for All
27BA850 complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
68.6 cm (27)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
68.6 cm (27)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100Hz
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
68.6cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
910:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(4ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
Daisy Chain
YES(FHD/60Hz)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920x1080, 100Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Camera
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Mic
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
721*189*547
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.7x538x250(Up Height)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.7x364.1x50.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.7kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.0kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
TBD
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
TBD
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
21.67
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Display Port
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Screw, Cable Holder
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
SOUND
-
Speaker
2W x 2f
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
What people are saying
PICKS FOR YOU:
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
-
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.
-
Get 7.50%* instant Cashback up to ₹2000* (Max Discount) on No Cost EMI on selected credit and debit cards. Cashback offer not valid on payment via QR Code. For More details click here.