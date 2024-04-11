We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) Full HD IPS Monitor
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2019
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
68.6
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Audio In
YES
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690 x 432 x 143
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.2 x 453.9 x 209.4
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.2 x 362.6 x 72.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.3
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
27.6W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
29W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Depend on Country
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
