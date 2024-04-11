Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

Where to Buy

27 (68.58cm) Full HD IPS Monitor

27ML600S-W

27ML600S-W

27 (68.58cm) Full HD IPS Monitor

LG 27ML600S-W Front View
LG 27ML600S-W Full HD IPS Display
Full HD IPS Display

True Color at Any Angle

IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at virtually any angle.
LG 27ML600S-W Color Calibrated

Color Calibrated

 

View Actual Color

It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intend color.

 

LG 27ML600S-W Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.
LG 27ML600S-W 3-side Virtually Borderless Design
3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Visual Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides for an immersive visual experience and no distraction from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image.
LG 27ML600S-W AMD Radeon FreeSync
AMD Radeon FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. Radeon FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
LG 27ML600S-W 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
1ms Motion Blur Reduction*

Fluid Gaming Motion

1ms Motion Blur Reduction* allows the precision and accuracy needed to play at a hi-level. With a response time that is virtually 1ms, blurring and ghosting are dramatically reduced to make the in-game action smoother.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : Radeon FreeSync™ / DAS(Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.

LG 27ML600S-W Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

 

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

 

LG 27ML600S-W Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

LG 27ML600S-W Crosshair
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
LG 27ML600S-W OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. Actual OnScreen Control may vary due to product enhancement.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2019

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    68.6

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Audio In

    YES

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 x 432 x 143

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.2 x 453.9 x 209.4

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    611.2 x 362.6 x 72.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.3

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    27.6W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    29W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Depend on Country

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

LG 27ML600S-W Front View

27ML600S-W

27 (68.58cm) Full HD IPS Monitor