LG 27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

27QN880-B
  • LG 27QN880-B Ergo Monitors front view
Key Features

  • 27 (68.58cm) QHD (2560x1440) IPS
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
  • Extend/Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • USB Type-C™ (60W Power Delivery)
LG QHD Monitor Ergo
LG 27QN880-B Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Stunning Image Quality

2560x1440 QHD IPS / sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display

User Convenience:

USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation

27 (68.58cm) QHD IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality

The 27 (68.58cm) QHD IPS monitor reproduces detailed images with sRGB 99% (Typ.). And its HDR 10 delivers a more dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

LG 27QN880-B QHD IPS Display

LG 27QN880-B Full Movement of Display
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Height 0~130mm

Height 0~130mm

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
LG 27QN880-B Compatible with Every Posture
LG 27QN880-B Compatible with Every Posture
LG 27QN880-B Compatible with Every Posture
LG 27QN880-B Compatible with Every Posture
LG 27QN880-B Compatible with Every Posture
LG 27QN880-B Compatible with Every Posture

LG 27QN880-B Clutter-Free Desk Setup
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27QN880’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of Stable

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

C-Clamp & Grommet4

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Response Time

    5ms (Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98%

  • Size [cm]

    68.466cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea, DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery - 60W)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    717 x 247 x 477 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 404.5 x 604.0 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 45.4 x 363.5 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.65 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.75 kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Under 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    38W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    Adapter

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

  • USB-C

    Yes

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1 N

