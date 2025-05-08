LG 27 (68.58cm) QHD Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stunning Image Quality
2560x1440 QHD IPS / sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display
User Convenience:
USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation
Stunning Image Quality
LG 27QN880-B QHD IPS Display
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98%
-
Size [cm]
68.466cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea, DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery - 60W)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440 @ 75Hz
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
717 x 247 x 477 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 404.5 x 604.0 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 45.4 x 363.5 mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5 kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.65 kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.75 kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Under 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
38W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
Adapter
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
-
USB-C
Yes
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1 N
