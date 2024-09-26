We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 80 cm (31) Full HD Display(1500R), 100Hz Refresh Rate, Reader Mode & Flicker Safe, AMD FreeSync™
Colors more vibrant and accurate
This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5 (80.01 cm) widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.
*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.
*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Eye care feature
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, and it helps to provide a comfortable working environment for a long time.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*Based on comparison against previous LG models without the above eye-care feature.
Enjoy the smooth gaming experience
AMD FreeSync™ / Black Stabilizer
With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy smooth, clear movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing an immersive gaming experience.
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the dark corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
OnScreen Control
Streamlined control
Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and comfy solution
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3637 x 0.3637
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
80.0
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Curvature
1500R
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
783 x 585 x 224
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
708.2 x 512.4 x 233.4
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
708.2 x 421.4 x 92.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.53
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.14
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
31W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
CHINA
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
