Colors more vibrant and accurate

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5 (80.01 cm) widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

Colors more vibrant and accurate

*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.
100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Eye care feature

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, and it helps to provide a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

*Based on comparison against previous LG models without the above eye-care feature.

Enjoy the smooth gaming experience

AMD FreeSync™ / Black Stabilizer

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy smooth, clear movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing an immersive gaming experience.

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the dark corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

AMD FreeSync™ / Black Stabilizer

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

Streamlined control

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

Easy and comfy solution

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3637 x 0.3637

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    80.0

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Curvature

    1500R

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    783 x 585 x 224

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    708.2 x 512.4 x 233.4

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    708.2 x 421.4 x 92.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.53

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.14

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    31W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    CHINA

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

