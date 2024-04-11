We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5 (80.01cm) QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
True Color at Any Angle
LG 32QN600-B QHD IPS Monitor
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Clearer, Smoother Image
LG 32QN600-B AMD FreeSync
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Response Time
5ms (Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit (8bit + FRC), 1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98%
-
Size [cm]
80.01cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea, v1.4, HDCP v2.2)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea, v1.2, HDCP v2.2)
-
Headphone out
Yes
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
-
Display Port
Yes (Black, 1.5m)
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1 N
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
32QN600-B
31.5 (80.01cm) QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™