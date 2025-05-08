We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Stunning Image Quality
2560 x 1440 QHD IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Wide Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™
Easy Installation
A Monitor and Stand in One
Lifelike Color with IPS and QHD Resolution
LG 32QP880-B QHD IPS Display
Compatible with Every Posture
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2727 x 0.2727 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
80 cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1440@75Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Others (Features)
Auto Pivot
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 240mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 635.5 x 470mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
15kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.0kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
190W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable (Black / 1.4m w/ Holder)
-
USB-C
Yes
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
5W x 2
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
