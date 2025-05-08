Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraFine™ 32 (81.28cm) IPS QHD Monitor with Ergo Stand

LG UltraFine™ 32 (81.28cm) IPS QHD Monitor with Ergo Stand

LG UltraFine™ 32 (81.28cm) IPS QHD Monitor with Ergo Stand

32QP880N-B
Key Features

  • HDR10
  • USB Type-C™
  • Color Calibrated
  • MAXXAUDIO® Speaker (5W x 2)
  • Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
  • Extend/Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Tilt and Height Adjustable
More

LG 32QP880N-B QHD Monitor Ergo

LG 32QP880N-B Vivid Picture Beyond Boundaries1

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

*Screen images simulated.

Stunning Image Quality

2560 x 1440 QHD IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Wide Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C
Easy Installation

Wide Movement of Display

A Monitor and Stand in One

Customize your setup in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot — the Ergo Stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and working style. A simple press-and-click improves productivity and efficiency, while saving space

*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (One Side), Height 130mm, Down Height 85.5mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

32 (81.28cm) QHD IPS Display

Lifelike Color with IPS and QHD Resolution

Upgrade productivity with the IPS Display. At 32 (81.28cm) and 2560 x 1440 resolution, LG's QHD IPS Display features vibrant color and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Whatever the task, get it done fast.

LG 32QP880-B QHD IPS Display

*Screen image simulated.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
LG 32QP880N-B Scene of office worker with Ergo
LG 32QP880N-B Scene of creator with Ergo
LG 32QP880N-B Scene of streamer with Ergo
LG 32QP880N-B Scene of office worker with Ergo
LG 32QP880N-B Scene of creator with Ergo
LG 32QP880N-B Scene of streamer with Ergo

LG 32QP880N-B The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 32QP880’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
LG 32QP880N-B USB Type-C™ offering Data transfer and Power Delivery Up to 96W.

USB Type-C

Supporting Display, Data transfer and Power Delivery (Up to 96W).

LG 32QP880N-B Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

LG 32QP880N-B Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

LG 32QP880N-B Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2727 x 0.2727 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    80 cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1440@75Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Others (Features)

    Auto Pivot

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 240mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 635.5 x 470mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    15kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    11.0kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    190W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable (Black / 1.4m w/ Holder)

  • USB-C

    Yes

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Limited, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

