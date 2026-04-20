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LG UltraGear™ 68.58 cm (27) 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with 200Hz Refresh Rate , 1 ms Response time
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its expansive 27 (68.58 cm) QHD (2560x1440) display, UltraGear provides a canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The high pixel density contributes to sharper-looking images and finer image precision, offering a more engaging experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Image shows a split-screen comparison of gaming visuals with synchronization technology disabled on the left and enabled on the right. On the left, the pilot’s view from a futuristic jet is distorted with tearing and stutter, while on the right the same scene appears smooth and fluid with bright motion trails. The header reads “Certified with a widely adopted technology,” highlighting AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible certification.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Compact and sleek
Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
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