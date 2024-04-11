Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27GN600-B

LG 27GN600-B Front View
UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
LG 27GN800-B UltraGear

Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

The pinnacle of gaming monitors. Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, you're sure to gain an added edge.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate

Color

HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Tech

NVIDA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, you can enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

LG 27GN800-B HDR10 with sRGB 99%
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Enjoy the Latest HDR Videos and Games

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic visual immersion experience and enhanced color of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% color gamut. A true difference in color and brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Gain an Edge with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatibility

Officially verified NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing, while minimizing stutter and input lag. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories with lag-free refresh rates.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

An Immersive Experience That’s All Screen

Beautiful and practically bezel-less. Stay in the game with a virtually borderless screen on three sides that keeps you immersed in every moment.

LG 27GN800-B Stylish Design

LG 27GN800-B Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync® Presents Action as It Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.
LG 27GN800-B Black Stabilizer

See Detail in the Darkness with Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.
LG 27GN800-B Crosshair

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3108 x 0.3108 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    144Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness

    350cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Display Resolution

    FHD

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Yes (Compatible)

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Technology

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No Built-in Speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    61.468cm (24.2) x 45.466cm (17.9) x 22.606cm (8.9)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    61.468cm (24.2) x 36.576cm (14.4) x 5.334cm (2.1)

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    70.358cm (27.7) x 15.3924cm (6.06) x 44.958cm (17.7)

  • With Stand Weight

    5.80kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    5.08kg

  • Shipping Weight

    7.48kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder, Body Top Cover

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts and Labor

  • UPC

    719192641983

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

