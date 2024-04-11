We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 (68.58cm) UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz Refresh Rate
Color
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Tech
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
IPS 1ms (GtG)
Designed for Incredible Speed
With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
144Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
27GN650 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stutter for a smooth and fast gaming experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Stylish Design
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the height, tilt and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
68.58cm (27)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144Hz
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
68.58cm (27)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144Hz
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone out
Yes
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Yes (Compatible)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
72.644cm (28.6) x 20.066cm (7.9) x 48.768cm (19.2)
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
61.468cm (24.2) x 57.658cm (22.7) x 29.21cm (11.5) (Up), 61.468cm (24.2) x 46.482cm (18.3) x 29.21cm (11.5) (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
61.468cm (24.2) x 36.576cm (14.4) x 5.08cm (2.0)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.61kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.16kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.08kg
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
43W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
Adapter
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
