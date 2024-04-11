Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC

27GN95R-B

27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC

LG 27GN95R-B front view

LG 27GN95R-B World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor.

World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG)* Gaming Monitor

Be the game changer with UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, and the wings of victory for you.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)

Picture Quality

UHD 4K / Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR 600

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz

Technology

VESA DSC
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

UHD 4K with 144Hz and IPS 1ms (GtG)*

Supreme Color meets Utmost Speed

Thanks to World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) gaming monitor with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz, you can enjoy a whole new level of immersion.

LG 27GN95R-B UHD 4K with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz for a whole new level of immersion experience.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.

LG 27GN95R-B Display Stream Compression (DSC) card.
Display Stream Compression (DSC)

Support as One : UHD 4K, 10 Bit and 144Hz

Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, 27GN95R supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.

*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.

UHD 4K + Nano IPS + VESA DisplayHDR600

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports to express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR600 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen.

LG 27GN95R-B The gaming scene in vivid colors and sharp details.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GTG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

LG 27GN95R-B Comparison of afterimages with 60Hz Refresh Rate and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

27GN95R is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Ambiance

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

ILG 27GN95R-B mmersive Gaming Ambiance.

LG 27GN95R-B Virtually borderless design monitor

Virtually borderless design

LG 27GN95R-B Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

LG 27GN95R-B Height adjustable monitor

Height

LG 27GN95R-B Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Creative Work Atmosphere

This Hardware calibration monitor with 4K UHD resolution covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 10 Bit color. It will be a satisfying solution for you want to enjoy professional creative works and gaming with one monitor.
Gaming Inscreen Monitor.

*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    68.58cm (27)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    360 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    2048 x 1536 @60HZ

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    N/A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2(Up)
    609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    741 x 517 x 208mm

  • Weight with Stand

    7.3kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.2kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.0kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder(Hook)

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG 27GN95R-B front view

27GN95R-B

27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC