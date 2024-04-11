We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
Picture Quality
UHD 4K / Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR 600
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz
Technology
VESA DSC
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Supreme Color meets Utmost Speed
LG 27GN95R-B UHD 4K with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz for a whole new level of immersion experience.
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
Vivid Colors and Sharp Details
LG 27GN95R-B The gaming scene in vivid colors and sharp details.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GTG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
LG 27GN95R-B Comparison of afterimages with 60Hz Refresh Rate and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Immersive Gaming Ambiance
ILG 27GN95R-B mmersive Gaming Ambiance.
Creative Work Atmosphere
*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
68.58cm (27)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
360 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
2048 x 1536 @60HZ
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2(Up)
609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
741 x 517 x 208mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.2kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.0kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder(Hook)
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
