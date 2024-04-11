We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58 cms) QHD (2560 x 1440) Display / 165Hz Refresh Rate / IPS 1ms (GtG) / HDR10, sRGB 99% (Typ.) / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
LG 27GR75Q-B Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience.
Gamer-centric Design
LG 27GR75Q-B Gamer-centric Design.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync helps gamers to catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Specs
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2023
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
27 (68.58cm)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
User Defined Key
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691 x 513 x 185
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.8 x 291.2(↑) 613.5 x 459.8 x 291.2(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.55
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.19
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.05
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
Yes
STANDARD
-
RoHS
Yes
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
