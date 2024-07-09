We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5 (80.01 cms) UltraGear™ QHD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
Designed for Incredible Speed
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG: Grey to grey)
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111247644
*Comparison of 'Reader Mode' (left image) and Live Color Low Blue Light.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
Key Specs
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
80 cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-Sync Compatible
-
Others (Features)
Deep Sleep Mode Low Blue Light
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
793 x 227 x 557mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1mm(UP) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714 x 428 x 50.9mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.1kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.3kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2kg
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
50W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version)
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI – 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
