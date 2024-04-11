32 (81.28cm) UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 165Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32GP850-B

32GP850-B Front View
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Gaming Innovation Beyond Boundaries

Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, you're sure to gain an added edge.

Color

Nano IPS

HDR10

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) 165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Appearance

32 (81.28cm) QHD 2560x1440

3-side Virtually Borderless

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality.
Nano IPS 1ms

A Total Game Changer

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors are created from the ground up to give gamers the edge. The Nano IPS display achieves 1ms GTG TN-level speeds and ultra-fast refresh rates, while mesmerizing with a rich and vivid picture.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 32 (81.28cm) and 16:9 screen ratio (2560 x 1440), LG's UltraGear QHD Nano IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. It's the best of both worlds.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
QHD + Nano IPS + HDR

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while HDR10 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large QHD screen.

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

Total Immersion with Overwhelming Speed

The 165Hz (O/C 180Hz) monitor combined with a 1ms response rate offers smoother, clearer action while reducing blur and ghosting.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

The LG 32GP850-B Monitor is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games, It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Stylish Design

Designed for a Comfortable Gaming Experience

Customize your battle station in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot - the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and gaming style on a virtually borderless screen on three sides.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

Dynamic Action Sync®

Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

Crosshair®

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2021

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2724 x 0.2724

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180 (O/C)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    793 x 227 x 557

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 428 x 50.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder

  • USB A to B

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

Buy Directly

