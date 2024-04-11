We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5 (80.01 cms) UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with HDR10\t
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Amplify Gaming Performance
LG 32GQ750-B Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming
LG 32GQ750-B Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
LG 32GQ750-B Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1ms GtG.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Gamer-centric Design
LG 32GQ750-B Gamer-centric Design.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
80cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
75W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714.3 x 606.8 x 278(up) / 714.3 x 496.8 x 278(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714.3 x 420 x 45.7
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
969 x 531 x 167
-
Weight with Stand
9.1
-
Weight without Stand
6.8
-
Weight in Shipping
12.4Kg
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
What people are saying
Buy Directly
32GQ750-B
31.5 (80.01 cms) UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with HDR10