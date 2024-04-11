Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5 (80.01 cms) UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with HDR10

32GQ750-B

LG 32GQ750-B front view
LG 32GQ750-B Gear Up, Game On.

Gear Up, Game On

Display
31.5 (80.01 cms) UHD 4K (3840x2160)HDR10 / DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Speed
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1
1ms (GtG) Response Time
Technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

LG 32GQ750-B Represents details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Amplify Gaming Performance

32GQ750 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and stereo sound (with Waves MaxxAudio®), but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, and Crosshair.

LG 32GQ750-B Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming

Thanks to the high refresh rate of 144Hz from HDMI 2.1, the 32GQ750 enables an immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images. It means gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD high-resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

LG 32GQ750-B Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.

1ms (GtG) Response Time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

LG 32GQ750-B Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1ms GtG.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

LG 32GQ750-B AMD FreeSync premium offering Fluid and Rapid Motion.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 32GQ750-B Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base helps you play games more comfortably.

LG 32GQ750-B Gamer-centric Design.

3-side borderless design monitor.

3-side borderless

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    80cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2500:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    75W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    N/A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    714.3 x 606.8 x 278(up) / 714.3 x 496.8 x 278(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    714.3 x 420 x 45.7

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    969 x 531 x 167

  • Weight with Stand

    9.1

  • Weight without Stand

    6.8

  • Weight in Shipping

    12.4Kg

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

