32 (81.28cm) UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Broaden Your True View
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Better Contrast Ratio and Color Expression
-
Angular Contrast Ratio
without ATW Vs ATW
-
Color Coverage (DCI / CIE1976)
without ATW Vs ATW
*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.
*NRT : It stands for New Zero Retardation TAC which ATW Pol is not applied.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
True-to-life Colors & Contrast
True-to-life Colors
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming
Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
This monitor, which receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enables smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
32GQ950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
81.28cm (32)
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.18159(H) x 0.18159(V) mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
144Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
UHD
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
450cd (typ) / 360cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ.), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
85W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
-
Overclock
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
Yes
-
Others (Feature)
Hexagon Lighting , 4-pole HP out
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
718.82 x 601.91 x 276.8 mm (Up)
718.8 x 490.2 x 276.8 mm (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
718.82 x 421.6 x 60.96 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
1043.94 x 167.6 x 551.1 mm
-
With Stand Weight
25.6 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
20.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
34.8 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port Cable
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder / Mouse holder
-
USB A to B
Yes
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
195174035115
-
Country of Origin
China
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
