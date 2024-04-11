Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32 (81.28cm) UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

32GQ950-B

Gear Up, Game On.

Gear Up, Game On

Display
Nano IPS with ATW
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Display
Speed
144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)
IPS 1ms (GtG)
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Nano IPS with ATW

Broaden Your True View

Nano IPS with ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer) enhances contrast ratio and color expression in true wide angle and can help boost your gaming experience more realistically.
with ATW.

with ATW

 

without ATW.

without ATW

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

ATW

Better Contrast Ratio and Color Expression

x 10

Angular Contrast Ratio

Maximum
x 40

Color Coverage

Maximum
  • Angular Contrast Ratio

    without ATW Vs ATW

  • Color Coverage (DCI / CIE1976)

    without ATW Vs ATW

ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer), applied to an ultra-premium display for high-level professional work for medical and expert use, covers better Angular Contrast Ratio (max.10 times) and color coverage (max.40 times) than the display not applied the ATW in wider angle.

*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.

 

This product is Verified by UL. Samples of this product have been evaluated by UL and meet applicable Verification requirements for [Nano IPS with ATW Enhances Angular Contrast Ratio (10x) and Color Coverage (40x) vs. NRT].

*NRT : It stands for New Zero Retardation TAC which ATW Pol is not applied.

Stunning Gaming Imagery.

Stunning Gaming Imagery

Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes on a 32 (81.28) large UHD 4K screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

True-to-life Colors & Contrast

Nano IPS technology meets VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000. It means you can play more life-like HDR gaming with accurate color and contrast reproduction.


True-to-life Colors

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.


Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
144Hz (O/C 160Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 144Hz (Overclock 160Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz (O/C 160Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Play Game Fully yet Easily.
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

32GQ950 is capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy UHD 4K resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC).

VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC)

32GQ950 supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.

*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

 

This monitor, which receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enables smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

32GQ950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

 

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base helps you play games more comfortably.
icon

3-Side Borderless

icon

Tilt & Height

icon

Pivot

4-pole Headphone out.


4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for Immersive Sound Effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

 

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

 

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

 

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

 

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    81.28cm (32)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.18159(H) x 0.18159(V) mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    144Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    UHD

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    450cd (typ) / 360cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Typ.), 700:1 (Min.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Down-stream

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    85W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

  • Overclock

    Yes

  • R/G/B Color Control

    Yes

  • Others (Feature)

    Hexagon Lighting , 4-pole HP out

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    718.82 x 601.91 x 276.8 mm (Up)
    718.8 x 490.2 x 276.8 mm (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    718.82 x 421.6 x 60.96 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1043.94 x 167.6 x 551.1 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    25.6 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    20.5 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    34.8 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port Cable

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    Cable holder / Mouse holder

  • USB A to B

    Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

  • UPC

    195174035115

  • Country of Origin

    China

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

