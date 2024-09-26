Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 80.0 cm (31.5) UltraGear™ IPS Gaming Monitor, 180Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time, HDR10

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG 80.0 cm (31.5) UltraGear™ IPS Gaming Monitor, 180Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time, HDR10

32GS85Q-B

LG 80.0 cm (31.5) UltraGear™ IPS Gaming Monitor, 180Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time, HDR10

LG 32gs85q-b gaming front view

UltraGear™ Logo.

Born to game

UltraGear™ gaming monitor with the image of a man riding a horse.

Dive into the rush
with vivid colours

Rev up your gaming world with 180Hz speed. Ignite your gameplay with a QHD resolution, Nano IPS wide viewing angles, and a jaw-dropping 180Hz refresh rate.

Display

31.5 (80.01 cm) QHD (2560x1440) Nano IPS

HDR10 / DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Speed

180Hz refresh rate

Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

180Hz refresh rate

Upgraded speed.
New standard.

We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

An image of a robot on a monitor with three-dimensional, dynamic colors.

Nano IPS display

Brilliant play
from wide angle

Nano IPS technology expresses game scenes vividly and with great color accuracy and, a widened color spectrum of DCI-P3 98%, allows you to enjoy an extraordinary gaming experience vibrantly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The viewing angle of this IPS display is up to 178 degrees.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Outstanding color performance

This monitor supports 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum by applying nano-sized particles in Nano IPS, so it helps to offer vibrant color reproduction.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%.

Nano IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

1ms Nano IPS display minimizes afterimage and delivers fast response time, letting you enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

High-definition color robot image reproduced in HDR10.

HDR10

Feel actual combat with true color

This monitor reproduces high-fidelity colors with HDR10, allowing gamers to see the dramatic colors that the game developers intended regardless of the battlefield.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid gaming experience

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™

With FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive viewing. The adjustable base, which supports tilt, height, and pivot, helps you play games more comfortably.

Borderless design monitor icon.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5°~+15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height adjustment

110mm

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

Two monitor images showing the front and back of the monitor.

  • HDMI icon.

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2724x0.2724mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    80.0

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969 x 168 x 531

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9x611x253.7(UP) / 713.9x501x253.7(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    713.9 x 428.2 x 54

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3Kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.5Kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6Kg

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    32W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

