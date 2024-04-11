Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) / HDR10 / 4K@144Hz from HDMI2.1 / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / USB Type-C™ with 65W Power Delivery / Height / Pivot / Tilt Adjustable Stand

32UQ750-W

LG 32UQ750-W front view

LG 32UQ750-W LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details Mastered

Enjoy clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. With this monitor, users can fully enjoy new 4K console games and high-resolution streaming services.

LG 32UQ750-W This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color.

Display
31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Image Quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
HDMI 2.1 & USB 3.0

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

LG 32UQ750-W Represents details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Amplify Gaming Performance

32UQ750 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and stereo sound (with Waves MaxxAudio®), but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

LG 32UQ750-W Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming

Thanks to the high refresh rate of 144Hz from HDMI 2.1, the 32UQ750 enables an immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images. It means gamers can fully enjoy 4K UHD hi-resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

LG 32UQ750-W Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.

LG 32UQ750-W AMD FreeSync premium offering Fluid and Rapid Motion.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Also, it helps to reduce cord clutter through one USB Type-C™ cable without other cables or chargers.

Display

Data

Power Delivery

LG 32UQ750-W USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

LG 32UQ750-W The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The OTT streaming device and remote control is NOT included in the package (sold separately).

LG 32UQ750-W OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
Easier User Interface Download

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt

-5~20˚

Pivot

90˚, Clockwise

Height

110mm

LG 32UQ750-W The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2500:1

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    80.01cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • VRR

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 226 x 507mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3mm(Up) 714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420 x 45.7mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.4kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.7kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.8kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    85W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    90W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    Yes

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

