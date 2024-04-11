We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) / HDR10 / 4K@144Hz from HDMI2.1 / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / USB Type-C™ with 65W Power Delivery / Height / Pivot / Tilt Adjustable Stand
Details Mastered
LG 32UQ750-W This monitor offer clear visuals and the accurate vibrancy of color.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Amplify Gaming Performance
LG 32UQ750-W Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Experience Compatible with Console Gaming
LG 32UQ750-W Immersive gaming experience for console gamers through smooth and synchronized graphics images.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*It supports up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) with a 4K resolution console game.
*To work properly, HDMI 2.1 cable or DisplayPort (included in the package) and a graphic card (sold separately) that supports HDMI 2.1 is required.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Control and Connectivity
LG 32UQ750-W USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Vividly and Realistically
LG 32UQ750-W The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The OTT streaming device and remote control is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and Comfortable
LG 32UQ750-W The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
80.01cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
VRR
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 226 x 507mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 597.6 x 239.3mm(Up) 714.3 x 487.6 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420 x 45.7mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.4kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.7kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.8kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
85W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
90W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
Yes
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
