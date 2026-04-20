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LG UltraGear™ 99cm (39) OLED WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz & ,0.03ms Refresh Rate
LG UltraGear™ 99cm (39) OLED WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz & ,0.03ms Refresh Rate
39GX900A-B
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*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
DISPLAY
99.09cm (39) WQHD OLED
21:9 UltraWide 800R
DisplayHDR True Black 400
& DCI-P3 98.5%
SPEED
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
& 240Hz Refresh Rate
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
TECHNOLOGY
DTS HeadPhone:X
LG Switch
OnScreen Display
UltraWide view with deep black OLED
The 99.09cm (39) WQHD (3440x1440) display offers a 34% wider view than standard 16:9 screens, delivering sharp and clear visuals across the expansive display. This WQHD OLED represents boldly darker shadows, brighter lights, and vibrant colors for gameplay in any environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+, SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 39GR95QE) based on published specifications.
Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience for both gaming and various entertainment content, thanks to its balanced and optimized aspect ratio.
The 21:9 curved OLED monitor provides an immersive and captivating experience with a balanced and optimized aspect ratio.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The ideal curvature 800R
Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Deeper black,
realistic color
Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Advanced eye comfort technologies
by three UL verifications
Featuring an anti-glare finish, LG WOLED’s advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and keep your eyes comfortable, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—limiting harmful blue light exposure and preventing distractions from flickering lights—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
Curved gaming monitor showing a robot character in a futuristic setting, with UL certifications below.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V739051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All-in-One USB-C for responsive gaming
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy WQHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate via DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, ensuring your gaming remains uninterrupted.
A 39-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
*It supports up to QHD@240Hz refresh rate. To work properly, a graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable is required.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.
*USB-C, DP, and HDMI cables are included in the package.
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Our monitor certified with ClearMR 13000, exceeding VESA testing with a Clear Motion Ratio of over 12500. It brings to captures the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, display fast-moving action with fine details.
Image of a green car racing on a track.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Our monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Advanced gaming features
•Low Latency reduces input lag for real-time response.
•Black Stabilizer brightens dark scenes, helping gamers spot enemies and details.
•Crosshair enhances precision for deadly accuracy.
•FPS Counter shows your real-time frame rate.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Plunge into the world of PC and console gaming!
LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimized gaming experience across various genres and platforms.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
**Aspect ratio support may vary by console. Please adjust your display settings to ensure optimal gameplay performance.
*Headsets sold separately.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
LG Switch app tutorial
Adjust your monitor settings effortlessly with LG Switch app.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Protecting OLED via On-Screen Display
Through On-Screen Display, you adjust OLED brightness and enable protection settings to prevent afterimages or burn-in, allowing you to enjoy superior OLED picture quality for longer. Plus, gamers can also easily customize their gaming setup for optimal performance.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-free, sleek design
The clutter-free L-stand and sleek design are crafted to save desk space and minimize dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient. Experience hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
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