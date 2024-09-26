Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG MyView Smart Monitor - One screen. Endless possibilities.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.

In your own space,
with your own screen

Experience the perfect immersion with a personal screen placed in your own space. Enlarge the small, bring the distant close – effortlessly connect and navigate.

Work smarter, play better

LG MyView Smart Monitor is designed for your home office and for entertainment. Watch your favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps, and set up a home office environment instantly, with a connected PC or PC-free.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

Pick your taste with webOS 23.

Pick your taste with webOS 23

Work without a PC.

Work without a PC

Mirror from your devices.

Mirror from your devices

Full HD IPS display.

Full HD IPS display

Control with ThinQ.

Control with ThinQ**

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.

webOS 23 new home

Personalized discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored contents recommendations and enjoy built-in apps such as Music and Sports.

webOS 23 new home.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

**Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

New User Interfaces

Find quick. Dive in.

Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.

Home Office

Home Office ready

Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services, all without a PC.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related service are required. It may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Music

Curated to your tastes

Enjoy customized music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your favorite teams

Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.

AI concierge

Listening to your tastes

Bring out a personal AI concierge by pressing the button on the Magic Remote, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

**The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).

*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.

*Supported services may differ by country.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Supported services may differ by country, and an internet connection is required.

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store(iOS) or Google Play(Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.

*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Full HD IPS display

Brilliant colors, sharp picture

The 25 (63.5 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) display lets you enjoy great picture quality by bringing color accuracy, visual contrast, and sharpness. Also, the IPS panel allows you to enjoy wide angles through 178 degrees.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Stylish space-saving design.

Simple design

Stylish space-saving design

The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal viewing experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Multi ports

A variety of interface

LG MyView Smart Monitor offers two USB and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*An HDMI cable is included in the package.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    24.5 (62.2 cm)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    25SR50F-W

  • Year

    2023

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    24.5 (62.2 cm)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2802 x 0.2802

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 67% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    62.2

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A, 2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    702 x 126 x 398

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.8 x 423.3 x 209.9

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    557.8 x 329.7 x 61.7

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.6kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.3kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.1kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    17W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x2

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    CHINA

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU: