LG 27 (68.58cm) UHD UltraFine 5K Display

A New Way to Mac
LG UltraFine 5K/4K Display

A New Way to Mac

Many have difficulty finding a compatible external display to use with their Mac, especially New MacBook Pro, but now there is an answer with the perfectly matched LG UltraFine 5K Display. And for those who use a MacBook, there is the LG UltraFine 4K Display.
218 PPI

Ultra-Clear 218 PPI 5K Display

Using 218 PPI ultra-fine PPI to embody 5K(5120X2880) resolution, LG UltraFine 5K(27) display provides the equivalent PPI as a New MacBook Pro Retina's display. Now, you can experience the high definition and detailed image of a Mac on a 5K large-screen display.

*PPI : On displays of the same size, a greater number of PPI produces better, clearer picture quality.

Rich Color, Better Detail
P3 99%

Rich Color, Better Detail

A color spectrum of P3 99% enables you to edit your high-resolution photos precisely and realize a perfect image. You will see more detail and richer color on the 5K high-resolution display.
ThunderboltTM 3

The World's First 5K Display

The LG UltraFine 5K display boasts the world's first ThunderboltTM 3 port that can transmit a 5K video and data and simultaneously charge a New MacBook Pro up to 85W with just one single cable. Plus, three USB-C downstream ports (USB 5 Gbps) let you connect additional devices as needed.

Recommended Connection with UltraFine 5K Display

1. 13/15 New MacBook Pro (Late 2016)
Check your release date of Mac devices.

2. macOS Sierra 10.12.2 or later
Check your macOS version.

3. Use enclosed ‘ThunderboltTM 3 cable' in the box
The Thunderbolt 3 Cable has ‘ThunderboltTM 3 mark' on the cable.

*For more information - UltraFine 5K :
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT207448

How to Connect LG UltraFine 5K Display with Your Mac

We recommend that you use the LG UltraFine 5K Display as a second monitor with Mac mini and Mac Pro, as the display might not turn on until you boot into macOS. As a result, pre-boot features such as Boot Picker and macOS Recovery might not be available on the display.

*UltraFine 5K display requires a ThunderboltTM 3 enabled Mac with macOS 10.12.1 or later.

Brightness

Ultimate Visibility, The Finest Brightness

The LG UltraFine 5K display has brightness of 500cd/m2 and can express a wide range of color and contrast. You can experience vivid, lifelike images on a screen with a 5K resolution display, which provides a truer representation of nature while you edit or work on a visual image.

*The default setting is half of the maximum brightness value, but it can be adjusted.

Takes Clear Visual Contents from Any Angle

The 5K high definition display with IPS minimizes color shift and delivers detailed, accurate images on the LG UltraFine 5K display. The color is consistent on the screen from edge to edge, and it conveys the perfect visual output.
More Live Sound, More Clear Visual in Every Scenes
Built-in Camera & Speaker

More Live Sound, More Clear Visual in Every Scenes

The LG UltraFine 5K display* has an internal webcam** and responsive voice speaker that are perfectly suited for entertainment and communication, such as watching movies, making FaceTime calls and online chat with a clear display and great sounding speakers. It offers a more detailed, vivid picture for viewing or keeping in touch.

*UltraFine 5K Display only support ThunderboltTM 3.
**Only UltraFine 5K has built-in Webcam.

Seamless Display Control with macOS
Display Control

Seamless Display Control with macOS

Detailed control of display setting, such as brightness, can be done using macOS without having to use any physical buttons.

*Adjust Display Setting > Brightness Slidebar or Ctrl + Brightness up

Multi-Function Screen Manager

App

Multi-Function Screen Manager

The LG Screen Manager has been optimized for macOS to provide diverse and powerful multi-screen options. For example, it provides options such as automatic division of the screen into two to four frames in accordance with users' specific needs.
Stand

A Flexible Workstation with Adjustable Stand

LG UltraFine 5K displays have convenient height/tilt adjustment and offer an easy setup wall-mount for utilizing a VESA mount bracket. Users can customize the display height to create a more personal, comfortable environment.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2019

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.11685 x 0.11685

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1100:1

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    68.29

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via Thunderbolt)

  • Thunderbolt

    YES(1ea)

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120x2880 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    94W

FEATURES

  • Camera

    YES

  • Mic

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    743 x 573 x 315

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9(↑) 625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.4

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.0W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    45.65W

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Others (Accessory)

    Wall Mount Cover

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

