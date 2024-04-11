We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 (68.58cm) UHD UltraFine 5K Display
*PPI : On displays of the same size, a greater number of PPI produces better, clearer picture quality.
The World's First 5K Display
Recommended Connection with UltraFine 5K Display
Check your release date of Mac devices.
2. macOS Sierra 10.12.2 or later
Check your macOS version.
3. Use enclosed ‘ThunderboltTM 3 cable' in the box
The Thunderbolt 3 Cable has ‘ThunderboltTM 3 mark' on the cable.
*For more information - UltraFine 5K :
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT207448
Alt text
How to Connect LG UltraFine 5K Display with Your Mac
Alt text
*UltraFine 5K display requires a ThunderboltTM 3 enabled Mac with macOS 10.12.1 or later.
*The default setting is half of the maximum brightness value, but it can be adjusted.
*UltraFine 5K Display only support ThunderboltTM 3.
**Only UltraFine 5K has built-in Webcam.
*Adjust Display Setting > Brightness Slidebar or Ctrl + Brightness up
*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
5120 x 2880
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2019
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
5120 x 2880
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.11685 x 0.11685
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1100:1
-
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
68.29
CONNECTIVITY
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt)
-
Thunderbolt
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120x2880 at 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
94W
FEATURES
-
Camera
YES
-
Mic
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
743 x 573 x 315
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9(↑) 625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.4
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.0W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
45.65W
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Others (Accessory)
Wall Mount Cover
-
Thunderbolt
YES
-
USB-C
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
