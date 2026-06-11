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27-inch UltraFine™ U7, UHD 4K IPS monitor
Details mastered
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.
True-to-life color with advanced color accuracy
UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colors of the content and fine details.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.
Multiple connections
Our monitor’s HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 compatibility enables seamless connection to various devices, supporting an efficient and streamlined desk setup.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Ultra-slim design. Almost floating
Experience more screen and less distraction with the ultra-slim bezel and minimal slim stand base, featuring a virtually borderless design. The floating-like stand enhances the clean, weightless aesthetic, while the seamless screen feel delivers an immersive visual experience—ideal for dual setups or minimalist workspaces.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.
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