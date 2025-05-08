LG 27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27UN880-B
Key Features

  • 27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • VESA DisplayHDR 400
  • Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
  • Extend, Retract, Swivel, Pivot, Height, Tilt
  • USB Type-C™ (60W Power Delivery)
More

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

LLG UltraFine™ Display Ergo at workplace

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Exceptional Image Quality

3840x2160 UHD 4K IPS
VESA DisplayHDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp and Grommet
Full Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™
Easy Installation

UHD 4K IPS Display

Clear Display for Visual Comfort

With sRGB 99% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR400, LG LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 27(68.58cm) 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.

27 (68.58cm) UHD IPS Display: Exceptional Image Quality, sRGB, VESA CERTIFIED DisplayHDR400

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the ergonomic stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

27UN880 is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo




Put Everything Necessary for Your Job on the Desk
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

27UN880's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27UN880's USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides the crisp 4K screen, power (up to 60W) for laptop charging and data transfer through a single cable.
Usage of Stable

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2020

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    717 x 477 x 247

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.1 x 726.0 x 400.2(↑) 613.1 x 596.0 x 400.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.8

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    130W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    25.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

  • USB-C

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA . LTD. A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL EATATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

